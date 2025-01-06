Tuyển Kỹ sư lập trình PLC/SCADA Fushan Technology Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD

1. Make sure the machine is working follow First Pass Yield (FPY) monitoring.

2. Ownership for failure analysis of technical issues to find out the root cause & initiate related machine

Improvement.

3. Suggest improvement in parameter of machine for manufacturability of products by involving in the

Product concept phase where the parameter is still fluid and resolve all NPI issues before RU/Mass

production.

4. Product related technical skills & knowledge transfer to Repair & Rework and other teams.

5. Knowledge about calculate UPH, OEE, Efficiency, cycle time, Tact time and do KAIZEN, yield (FPY) and capacity achieved