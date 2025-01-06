Tuyển Kỹ sư lập trình PLC/SCADA Fushan Technology Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD

Tuyển Kỹ sư lập trình PLC/SCADA Fushan Technology Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD

Fushan Technology Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/02/2025
Fushan Technology Vietnam

Kỹ sư lập trình PLC/SCADA

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư lập trình PLC/SCADA Tại Fushan Technology Vietnam

Mức lương
500 - 1,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bắc Ninh: No 8, street 6, VSIP Bac Ninh, Phu Chan, Tu Son ,Bac Ninh, Thành phố Bắc Ninh

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư lập trình PLC/SCADA Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,000 USD

1. Make sure the machine is working follow First Pass Yield (FPY) monitoring.
2. Ownership for failure analysis of technical issues to find out the root cause & initiate related machine
Improvement.
3. Suggest improvement in parameter of machine for manufacturability of products by involving in the
Product concept phase where the parameter is still fluid and resolve all NPI issues before RU/Mass
production.
4. Product related technical skills & knowledge transfer to Repair & Rework and other teams.
5. Knowledge about calculate UPH, OEE, Efficiency, cycle time, Tact time and do KAIZEN, yield (FPY) and capacity achieved

Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Educational background: College degree or higher(Electronics/Electrical/Mechanical)
2. Experiences: 1-5 years as Automation Engineer.
3. Skills:
• Problem-solving skills, Analytical skills. Good English Communication or Chinese Communication is advantage, excellent collaboration with the cross functional team

Tại Fushan Technology Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Fushan Technology Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Fushan Technology Vietnam

Fushan Technology Vietnam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: No. 8, Street 6, VSIP Bac Ninh Services, Urban and Industrial Park, Phu Chan Commune, Tu Son Town, Bac Ninh Province.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-ky-su-lap-trinh-plc-scada-thu-nhap-500-1-000-thang-tai-bac-ninh-job300104
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm GR Automation
Tuyển Kỹ sư lập trình PLC/SCADA GR Automation làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
GR Automation
Hạn nộp: 18/04/2025
Hải Phòng Bắc Ninh Nam Định Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam
Tuyển Kỹ sư lập trình PLC/SCADA Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 04/04/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Fushan Technology Vietnam
Tuyển Kỹ sư lập trình PLC/SCADA Fushan Technology Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD
Fushan Technology Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 26/02/2025
Bắc Ninh Bắc Giang Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 500 - 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Kovifa Vina
Tuyển Kỹ sư lập trình PLC/SCADA Công Ty TNHH Kovifa Vina làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 600 - 1,200 USD
Công Ty TNHH Kovifa Vina
Hạn nộp: 13/03/2025
Bắc Ninh Bắc Giang Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 600 - 1,200 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bepa VN
Tuyển Kỹ sư lập trình PLC/SCADA Bepa VN làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bepa VN
Hạn nộp: 22/02/2025
Quốc tế Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần công nghệ thiết bị Tân Phát
Tuyển Kỹ sư lập trình PLC/SCADA Công ty Cổ phần công nghệ thiết bị Tân Phát làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,200 - 2,500 USD
Công ty Cổ phần công nghệ thiết bị Tân Phát
Hạn nộp: 20/03/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 1,200 - 2,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Cova TEC Việt Nam
Tuyển Kỹ sư lập trình PLC/SCADA Công Ty TNHH Cova TEC Việt Nam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Công Ty TNHH Cova TEC Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 27/02/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Fushan Technology Vietnam
Tuyển Kỹ sư lập trình PLC/SCADA Fushan Technology Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD
Fushan Technology Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 20/02/2025
Bắc Ninh Bắc Giang Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 500 - 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Kovifa Vina
Tuyển Kỹ sư lập trình PLC/SCADA Công Ty TNHH Kovifa Vina làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 600 - 1,200 USD
Công Ty TNHH Kovifa Vina
Hạn nộp: 13/03/2025
Bắc Ninh Bắc Giang Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 600 - 1,200 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Cova TEC Việt Nam
Tuyển Kỹ sư lập trình PLC/SCADA Công Ty TNHH Cova TEC Việt Nam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Công Ty TNHH Cova TEC Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 27/02/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 34 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dreamtech Việt Nam
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng Công ty TNHH Dreamtech Việt Nam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 500 - 700 USD
Công ty TNHH Dreamtech Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bắc Ninh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 500 - 700 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm GR Automation
Tuyển Kỹ sư lập trình PLC/SCADA GR Automation làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
GR Automation
Hạn nộp: 18/04/2025
Hải Phòng Bắc Ninh Nam Định Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam
Tuyển Kỹ sư lập trình PLC/SCADA Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 04/04/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Fushan Technology Vietnam
Tuyển Kỹ sư lập trình PLC/SCADA Fushan Technology Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD
Fushan Technology Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 26/02/2025
Bắc Ninh Bắc Giang Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 500 - 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Kovifa Vina
Tuyển Kỹ sư lập trình PLC/SCADA Công Ty TNHH Kovifa Vina làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 600 - 1,200 USD
Công Ty TNHH Kovifa Vina
Hạn nộp: 13/03/2025
Bắc Ninh Bắc Giang Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 600 - 1,200 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bepa VN
Tuyển Kỹ sư lập trình PLC/SCADA Bepa VN làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bepa VN
Hạn nộp: 22/02/2025
Quốc tế Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần công nghệ thiết bị Tân Phát
Tuyển Kỹ sư lập trình PLC/SCADA Công ty Cổ phần công nghệ thiết bị Tân Phát làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,200 - 2,500 USD
Công ty Cổ phần công nghệ thiết bị Tân Phát
Hạn nộp: 20/03/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 1,200 - 2,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Cova TEC Việt Nam
Tuyển Kỹ sư lập trình PLC/SCADA Công Ty TNHH Cova TEC Việt Nam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Công Ty TNHH Cova TEC Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 27/02/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Fushan Technology Vietnam
Tuyển Kỹ sư lập trình PLC/SCADA Fushan Technology Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD
Fushan Technology Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 20/02/2025
Bắc Ninh Bắc Giang Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 500 - 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Kovifa Vina
Tuyển Kỹ sư lập trình PLC/SCADA Công Ty TNHH Kovifa Vina làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 600 - 1,200 USD
Công Ty TNHH Kovifa Vina
Hạn nộp: 13/03/2025
Bắc Ninh Bắc Giang Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 600 - 1,200 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Cova TEC Việt Nam
Tuyển Kỹ sư lập trình PLC/SCADA Công Ty TNHH Cova TEC Việt Nam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Công Ty TNHH Cova TEC Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 27/02/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Kỹ sư lập trình PLC/SCADA Công ty Cổ phần công nghệ và đầu tư Intech làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần công nghệ và đầu tư Intech
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư lập trình PLC/SCADA Công Ty TNHH Kovifa Vina làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 600 - 1,200 USD Công Ty TNHH Kovifa Vina
600 - 1,200 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư lập trình PLC/SCADA Fushan Technology Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD Fushan Technology Vietnam
500 - 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư lập trình PLC/SCADA Công Ty TNHH Cova TEC Việt Nam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD Công Ty TNHH Cova TEC Việt Nam
Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư lập trình PLC/SCADA GR Automation làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận GR Automation
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm