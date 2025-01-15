Tuyển Marketing Director Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2,000 - 4,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing Director Tại Navigos Search
- Hà Nội: Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Director Với Mức Lương 2,000 - 4,000 USD
Key Responsibilities
1. Marketing Strategy and Leadership
• Develop and execute the global Web3 marketing strategy aligned with our mission.
• Position our company as a leader in the Web3 and decentralized science (DeSci) space.
• Drive marketing campaigns that target key markets, including Asia, and the US.
2. Community Engagement and Growth
• Build and nurture a strong, engaged global community of Web3 users and partners.
• Design campaigns to grow and retain our user base across blockchain ecosystems.
• Develop loyalty programs, events, and reward mechanisms, including Proof of Work, Proof of Stake, and Proof of Saving Life models.
3. Partnership Development
• Collaborate with leading blockchain platforms, and key industry stakeholders to amplify brand presence.
• Engage with influential DAO leaders and leading Web3 projects to enhance user adoption.
4. Content and Campaign Management
• Oversee the creation of innovative and compelling content (blogs, social media, newsletters) that educates and inspires the community.
• Develop and manage marketing campaigns to promote our products, achievements, and Web3 initiatives.
5. Analytics and Reporting
• Monitor and analyze campaign performance metrics, user engagement, and market trends.
• Provide regular reports to the leadership team with actionable insights to optimize marketing efforts.
Với Mức Lương 2,000 - 4,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
