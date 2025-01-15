Tuyển Marketing Director Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2,000 - 4,000 USD

Key Responsibilities

1. Marketing Strategy and Leadership

• Develop and execute the global Web3 marketing strategy aligned with our mission.

• Position our company as a leader in the Web3 and decentralized science (DeSci) space.

• Drive marketing campaigns that target key markets, including Asia, and the US.

2. Community Engagement and Growth

• Build and nurture a strong, engaged global community of Web3 users and partners.

• Design campaigns to grow and retain our user base across blockchain ecosystems.

• Develop loyalty programs, events, and reward mechanisms, including Proof of Work, Proof of Stake, and Proof of Saving Life models.

3. Partnership Development

• Collaborate with leading blockchain platforms, and key industry stakeholders to amplify brand presence.

• Engage with influential DAO leaders and leading Web3 projects to enhance user adoption.

4. Content and Campaign Management

• Oversee the creation of innovative and compelling content (blogs, social media, newsletters) that educates and inspires the community.

• Develop and manage marketing campaigns to promote our products, achievements, and Web3 initiatives.

5. Analytics and Reporting

• Monitor and analyze campaign performance metrics, user engagement, and market trends.

• Provide regular reports to the leadership team with actionable insights to optimize marketing efforts.