Tuyển Marketing Director Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Overview

Be responsible for development, management to implement financial policies, programs, and undertakings of NL Land under the overall strategic direction. Construct and develop short, medium, and long-term financial strategies to ensure the effectiveness of capital for business and investment activities, profit maximization, preserving and growing capital for NL Land.

Managing the budgeting, forecasting and long-term planning process. Generating reports & analysis to assist in decision making.

Responsibility

1. Overall financial performance of NL Land and entities under NL Land

- Develop and manage to achieve short and long-term financial goals for NL Land based on the business plan of NLG.

- Being responsible for the financial performance of NL Land including business planning, cash flow management, controlling revenues and profit of NL Land as a whole and subsidiaries under NL Land.

- Control and tracking the cash flows of on-going projects based on its feasibility studies (“FS”).

- Participate in developing the business model of BUs of NL Land and the entities under the management of NL Land.

- Define optimal capital structure and NL Land business portfolio.

- Participate in evaluating the financial variability of business investment projects of NL Land.