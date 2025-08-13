Tuyển Marketing Director Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Marketing Director Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 12/09/2025
Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool

Marketing Director

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing Director Tại Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Ocean Park

- Gia Lâm

- Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Director Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

I. Job Description
• Plan, monitor, arrange, and provide reminders for the Director’s work schedule and business trips, ensuring all tasks are organized efficiently and effectively.
• Act as a liaison between the director and internal departments, as well as the campus leadership teams, to ensure smooth coordination and task execution.
• Organize meetings for the director, including scheduling, tracking agendas, preparing invitations, and taking meeting minutes.
• Attend meetings with departments and external partners (when required), and consolidate key information to report to the director.
• Coordinate with campus leadership teams to organize school events (as requested).
• Prepare announcements, decisions, and reports as assigned by the director.
• Draft and translate documents; provide interpretation when necessary.
• Perform other duties as assigned by the director.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Gì

• Bachelor’s degree in Foreign Languages, International Relations, Education, or related fields.
• Fluent in English across all four skills (listening, speaking, reading, writing), equivalent to IELTS 6.5 or higher.

Tại Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Các cơ sở trên khu vực Hà Nội, Hải Phòng, Thanh Hóa, Hưng Yên, Hồ Chí Minh, Phú Quốc

