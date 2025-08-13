Tuyển Marketing Director Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing Director Tại Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool
- Hà Nội: Ocean Park
- Gia Lâm
- Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Director Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
I. Job Description
• Plan, monitor, arrange, and provide reminders for the Director’s work schedule and business trips, ensuring all tasks are organized efficiently and effectively.
• Act as a liaison between the director and internal departments, as well as the campus leadership teams, to ensure smooth coordination and task execution.
• Organize meetings for the director, including scheduling, tracking agendas, preparing invitations, and taking meeting minutes.
• Attend meetings with departments and external partners (when required), and consolidate key information to report to the director.
• Coordinate with campus leadership teams to organize school events (as requested).
• Prepare announcements, decisions, and reports as assigned by the director.
• Draft and translate documents; provide interpretation when necessary.
• Perform other duties as assigned by the director.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Fluent in English across all four skills (listening, speaking, reading, writing), equivalent to IELTS 6.5 or higher.
Tại Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI