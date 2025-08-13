Tuyển Marketing Director Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

I. Job Description

• Plan, monitor, arrange, and provide reminders for the Director’s work schedule and business trips, ensuring all tasks are organized efficiently and effectively.

• Act as a liaison between the director and internal departments, as well as the campus leadership teams, to ensure smooth coordination and task execution.

• Organize meetings for the director, including scheduling, tracking agendas, preparing invitations, and taking meeting minutes.

• Attend meetings with departments and external partners (when required), and consolidate key information to report to the director.

• Coordinate with campus leadership teams to organize school events (as requested).

• Prepare announcements, decisions, and reports as assigned by the director.

• Draft and translate documents; provide interpretation when necessary.

• Perform other duties as assigned by the director.