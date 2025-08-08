Tuyển Marketing Director Coherent Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Company Overview:

Coherent Corp. is a global leaders in datacenter and communications industries. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, USA, and founded in 1971, Coherent operates in over 20 countries worldwide. Since entering Vietnam in 2005, Coherent has expanded to over 2,400 employees across Binh Duong (VSIP1), Dong Nai (Nhon Trach 1), Hanoi, and Bac Ninh (Yen Phong IP). As part of our global growth strategy and commitment to local talent development, we aim to create over 4,000 new job opportunities in Vietnam within the next five years.

Work Location: VSIP1 (Binh Duong)

The position is responsible for directing, managing, creating, and executing the Company’s global manufacturing operations, including production, equipment, and planning teams. This includes:

1. Day to day management of operation, insuring the highest on-time delivery, while achieving the lowest cost basis, driving the cost of quality down in the process, using qualified processes, maintaining a trained work force, and providing a capability for new process and product development and introduction in an environmentally and occupationally safe environment while meeting all federal and local government codes, including at international facilities.