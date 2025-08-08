Tuyển Marketing Director Coherent Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing Director Tại Coherent Vietnam
- Bình Dương: 36 Street 4, Thuận An, Bình Dương, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Director Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Company Overview:
Coherent Corp. is a global leaders in datacenter and communications industries. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, USA, and founded in 1971, Coherent operates in over 20 countries worldwide. Since entering Vietnam in 2005, Coherent has expanded to over 2,400 employees across Binh Duong (VSIP1), Dong Nai (Nhon Trach 1), Hanoi, and Bac Ninh (Yen Phong IP). As part of our global growth strategy and commitment to local talent development, we aim to create over 4,000 new job opportunities in Vietnam within the next five years.
Coherent Corp.
Work Location: VSIP1 (Binh Duong)
Work Location:
The position is responsible for directing, managing, creating, and executing the Company’s global manufacturing operations, including production, equipment, and planning teams. This includes:
1. Day to day management of operation, insuring the highest on-time delivery, while achieving the lowest cost basis, driving the cost of quality down in the process, using qualified processes, maintaining a trained work force, and providing a capability for new process and product development and introduction in an environmentally and occupationally safe environment while meeting all federal and local government codes, including at international facilities.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Coherent Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Coherent Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI