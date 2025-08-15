Tuyển Marketing Director YOLA Education làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing Director Tại YOLA Education
- Hồ Chí Minh: 115 Tran Nao street, Binh An ward, district 2, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Director Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
JOB SUMMARY:
The Academic Director will lead the academic operations at Yola, ensuring high-quality English language instruction, innovative curriculum development, and effective teacher training. This role requires a strategic leader who can drive academic excellence, improve student learning outcomes, and support the company’s growth and expansion.
JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:
1. Teacher Training & Development & Assessment
• Recruit qualified teachers in a timely manner, ensuring alignment with YOLA’s standards and meeting teaching demands.
• Develop and implement ongoing professional development programs for Teachers and Teaching Assistants.
• Conduct regular classroom observations and provide feedback to enhance teaching quality.
• Develop a teacher evaluation system to recognize high performers and support improvement for underperforming teachers, fostering continuous teaching excellence.
• Allocate and schedule teaching hours efficiently to optimize costs and ensure fair workload distribution among teachers
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại YOLA Education Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại YOLA Education
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
