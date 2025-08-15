Tuyển Marketing Director YOLA Education làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Marketing Director

YOLA Education
Ngày đăng tuyển: 15/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/08/2025
YOLA Education

Marketing Director

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing Director Tại YOLA Education

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 115 Tran Nao street, Binh An ward, district 2, HCMC

Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Director Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

JOB SUMMARY:
The Academic Director will lead the academic operations at Yola, ensuring high-quality English language instruction, innovative curriculum development, and effective teacher training. This role requires a strategic leader who can drive academic excellence, improve student learning outcomes, and support the company’s growth and expansion.
JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:
1. Teacher Training & Development & Assessment
• Recruit qualified teachers in a timely manner, ensuring alignment with YOLA’s standards and meeting teaching demands.
• Develop and implement ongoing professional development programs for Teachers and Teaching Assistants.
• Conduct regular classroom observations and provide feedback to enhance teaching quality.
• Develop a teacher evaluation system to recognize high performers and support improvement for underperforming teachers, fostering continuous teaching excellence.
• Allocate and schedule teaching hours efficiently to optimize costs and ensure fair workload distribution among teachers

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại YOLA Education Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại YOLA Education

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

YOLA Education

YOLA Education

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 259 Tran Hung Dao Street, District 1, HCMC

