Tuyển Marketing Director YOLA Education làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

JOB SUMMARY:

The Academic Director will lead the academic operations at Yola, ensuring high-quality English language instruction, innovative curriculum development, and effective teacher training. This role requires a strategic leader who can drive academic excellence, improve student learning outcomes, and support the company’s growth and expansion.

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:

1. Teacher Training & Development & Assessment

• Recruit qualified teachers in a timely manner, ensuring alignment with YOLA’s standards and meeting teaching demands.

• Develop and implement ongoing professional development programs for Teachers and Teaching Assistants.

• Conduct regular classroom observations and provide feedback to enhance teaching quality.

• Develop a teacher evaluation system to recognize high performers and support improvement for underperforming teachers, fostering continuous teaching excellence.

• Allocate and schedule teaching hours efficiently to optimize costs and ensure fair workload distribution among teachers