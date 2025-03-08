Tuyển Marketing Director Apx Global Management Limited làm việc tại Quảng Ngãi thu nhập 6 - 8 USD

Apx Global Management Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/04/2025
Marketing Director

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing Director Tại Apx Global Management Limited

Mức lương
6 - 8 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Quảng Ngãi: Quang Ngai, Vietnam, Thành phố Quảng Ngãi

Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Director Với Mức Lương 6 - 8 USD

Responsibilities:
- Lead production and operational departments in every production process to meet manufacturing performance standards & targets.
- Plan & organize production lines to fulfil scheduled deliveries with high product quality.
- Allocate all kinds of resources properly to facilitate production, and communicate well with internal departments to problem-solve manufacturing & technical issues.
- Develop systems, policies and procedures to optimize manufacturing efficiency and overheads control.
- Ensure safety and hygiene of production shopfloors during production processes to comply with company standards.
- Explore improvements in production processes, and empower workers by different motivation means.
- Set up production training lines for generating skilled workers.
- Train & coach production team members.

Với Mức Lương 6 - 8 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements:
- Minimum 15 years solid experience and knowledge in leading sizable apparel or fashion related manufacturing factory.

Tại Apx Global Management Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Apx Global Management Limited

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Danang

