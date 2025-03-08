Tuyển Marketing Director Apx Global Management Limited làm việc tại Quảng Ngãi thu nhập 6 - 8 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing Director Tại Apx Global Management Limited
- Quảng Ngãi: Quang Ngai, Vietnam, Thành phố Quảng Ngãi
Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Director Với Mức Lương 6 - 8 USD
Responsibilities:
- Lead production and operational departments in every production process to meet manufacturing performance standards & targets.
- Plan & organize production lines to fulfil scheduled deliveries with high product quality.
- Allocate all kinds of resources properly to facilitate production, and communicate well with internal departments to problem-solve manufacturing & technical issues.
- Develop systems, policies and procedures to optimize manufacturing efficiency and overheads control.
- Ensure safety and hygiene of production shopfloors during production processes to comply with company standards.
- Explore improvements in production processes, and empower workers by different motivation means.
- Set up production training lines for generating skilled workers.
- Train & coach production team members.
Với Mức Lương 6 - 8 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Minimum 15 years solid experience and knowledge in leading sizable apparel or fashion related manufacturing factory.
Tại Apx Global Management Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Apx Global Management Limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
