Tuyển Marketing Director Apx Global Management Limited làm việc tại Quảng Ngãi thu nhập 6 - 8 USD

Responsibilities:

- Lead production and operational departments in every production process to meet manufacturing performance standards & targets.

- Plan & organize production lines to fulfil scheduled deliveries with high product quality.

- Allocate all kinds of resources properly to facilitate production, and communicate well with internal departments to problem-solve manufacturing & technical issues.

- Develop systems, policies and procedures to optimize manufacturing efficiency and overheads control.

- Ensure safety and hygiene of production shopfloors during production processes to comply with company standards.

- Explore improvements in production processes, and empower workers by different motivation means.

- Set up production training lines for generating skilled workers.

- Train & coach production team members.