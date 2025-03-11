Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Tex Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 11 - 20 Triệu

Mức lương 11 - 20 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Phường Tân Phong, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 11 - 20 Triệu

Job Overview:

Tex Fasteners Vietnam is seeking a proactive and results-driven Sales Executive to join our growing team in Ho Chi Minh City. This role is ideal for market share.

Client Relationship Management: Maintain and strengthen relationships with existing customers and business partners to drive long-term growth.

Sales Performance: Consistently achieve and exceed sales targets through strategic planning and proactive engagement.

Lead Generation & Conversion: Develop a pipeline of potentially motivated sales professionals with 1-2 years of experience, strong negotiation skills, and the ability to develop and maintain key client relationships. The candidate must be fluent in Vietnamese and English and have a basic understanding of the manufacturing/textile and B2B sector.

Key Responsibilities:

Business Development: Identify and acquire new customer base to expand clients, follow up on inquiries, and convert leads into successful sales.

Market Research & Strategy: Stay updated on industry trends, competitor activity, and customer needs to develop effective sales strategies.

Sales Reporting: Prepare and present weekly/monthly sales reports, forecasts, and performance insights to the management team.

Collaboration: Work closely with internal teams (operations, supply chain, and customer service) to ensure smooth order processing and customer satisfaction.

Networking & Events: Represent the company at industry exhibitions, trade shows, and networking events to promote Tex Fasteners Vietnam’s products and services.

Với Mức Lương 11 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

● 1-2 years of experience in sales, preferably in the textile or B2B sector.

● Fluency in Vietnamese and English (both written and spoken).

● Strong negotiation, communication, and interpersonal skills.

● Proven ability to generate leads, close sales deals, and manage client accounts.

● Ability to work independently, manage multiple clients, and achieve targets in a fast-paced environment.

● Proficiency in sales CRM tools and basic reporting techniques.

● Bachelor’s degree in Business, Marketing, or a related field (preferred but not mandatory).

Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Tex Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

● Competitive salary and attractive performance-based incentives.

● Career growth opportunities within a globally recognized organization.

● A dynamic, collaborative, and supportive work environment.

● Exposure to international markets and opportunities to enhance professional skills.

● Others benefit as follow the Law and regulation in Vietnam

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Tex Việt Nam

