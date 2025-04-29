Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 28 - 32 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 29/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 04/06/2025
Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Mức lương
28 - 32 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Nam
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Quận 1, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 28 - 32 Triệu

- Manage and supervise field sales staff: behavior monitoring, visit scheduling, and overall activity tracking.
- Conduct training and orientation sessions for new and existing sales personnel.
- Develop and execute GT sales programs and promotional campaigns.
- Track sales performance, prepare progress reports, and calculate sales incentives.
- Handle administrative tasks and sales documentation.
- Liaise with Distributors/NPPs (area distributors) to ensure smooth operations and alignment.
- Visit key shops to expand market coverage and identify new business opportunities.
- Provide support and insights to office management and contribute to sales strategy planning.
- Other related tasks.

Với Mức Lương 28 - 32 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor degree

Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- 13th months Bonus
- Annual Leave
- Mobile Phone Allowance
- Transportation allowance
- Business trip allowance
- Salary review once a year
- Insurance according to Vietnamese law

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 704 Zen Plaza, 56 Nguyen Trai St, Dist1, Ho Chi Minh City

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

