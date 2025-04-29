Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 28 - 32 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Quận 1, Quận 1
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 28 - 32 Triệu
- Manage and supervise field sales staff: behavior monitoring, visit scheduling, and overall activity tracking.
- Conduct training and orientation sessions for new and existing sales personnel.
- Develop and execute GT sales programs and promotional campaigns.
- Track sales performance, prepare progress reports, and calculate sales incentives.
- Handle administrative tasks and sales documentation.
- Liaise with Distributors/NPPs (area distributors) to ensure smooth operations and alignment.
- Visit key shops to expand market coverage and identify new business opportunities.
- Provide support and insights to office management and contribute to sales strategy planning.
- Other related tasks.
Với Mức Lương 28 - 32 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- Annual Leave
- Mobile Phone Allowance
- Transportation allowance
- Business trip allowance
- Salary review once a year
- Insurance according to Vietnamese law
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
