Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 28 - 32 Triệu

- Manage and supervise field sales staff: behavior monitoring, visit scheduling, and overall activity tracking.

- Conduct training and orientation sessions for new and existing sales personnel.

- Develop and execute GT sales programs and promotional campaigns.

- Track sales performance, prepare progress reports, and calculate sales incentives.

- Handle administrative tasks and sales documentation.

- Liaise with Distributors/NPPs (area distributors) to ensure smooth operations and alignment.

- Visit key shops to expand market coverage and identify new business opportunities.

- Provide support and insights to office management and contribute to sales strategy planning.

- Other related tasks.