Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh De La Sól By SunLife Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 35 - 35 Triệu

De La Sól By SunLife Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/03/2025
De La Sól By SunLife Vietnam

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại De La Sól By SunLife Vietnam

Mức lương
35 - 35 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- 29 Liễu Giai, Ngọc Khánh, Ba Đình, Hà Nội 100000, Quận Ba Đình

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 35 - 35 Triệu

The incumbent of this job is responsible for developing and implementing full-time agency development for attaining or exceeding all key performance indicators (KPI) and profitability objectives and department goals. Goals include generating agency channel targets New FYP, new recruits; increasing the number of core agents or producers; supporting profitability through quality measures. Develop and improve performance of agency force to achieve goals. Ensure agency force operational effectiveness to realize production and profitability goals.
1. Meet all the annual KPI's set for the roles of Center Director.
2. Planning and execution:
▪ Prepare weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual business plan for the area in charge
▪ Follow up by monitoring progress and results and taking appropriate counter measures
▪ Fosters effective teamwork
3. Relationships and communications:
▪ Build effective relationships both within internal and external departments
▪ Seek input from and maintain effective ongoing communication with others
▪ Manage conflict to ensure least disruption to organization
4. Others:
▪ Be respectful and trustworthy
▪ Be always caring and sympathetic
▪ Demonstrate a courtesy and professional appearance and manner
▪ Be able to handle agents' queries effectively

Với Mức Lương 35 - 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Good English in advantage (Writing & Speaking).
Bachelor/College Degree preferably in Economics, Business Administration, Marketing, Insurance.
At least 2 years’ experience working as sales supervisor preferably in insurance or foreign-invested financial companies.
2 years’ experience

Tại De La Sól By SunLife Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: From 35.000.000 VND//Month.
Monthly commission based on % of sales, monthly/quarterly/yearly BONUS.
Allowances for work.
Provided with an annual health care card (Medical examination and treatment benefits, hospitalization at all hospitals nationwide).
Work in a modern, creative, inspiring office environment.
Provide IPAD for work.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại De La Sól By SunLife Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

De La Sól By SunLife Vietnam

De La Sól By SunLife Vietnam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tầng 12, Tòa nhà Hồng Hà, 25, Lý Thường Kiệt, P. Phan Chu Trinh, Q. Hoàn Kiếm, Tp. Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

