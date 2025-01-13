Tuyển Product Analyst/Research CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GENE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GENE
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/02/2025
Product Analyst/Research

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Analyst/Research Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

JOB DESCRIPTION
We are seeking a talented and innovative Applied AI Scientist to spearhead the development of AI-powered solutions in precision oncology. In this role, you will lead a team to collaborate with oncologists, data scientists, and software engineers to design machine learning models and algorithms that drive cancer treatment discovery, optimize clinical decision-making, and predict patient outcomes using multi-omics data.
We are seeking a talented and innovative Applied AI Scientist
Key Responsibilities
• Lead the design and development of state-of-the-art machine learning models applied to large-scale genomic and clinical datasets to identify novel cancer treatments and stratify patients for personalized medicine.
• Innovate in large language model to push the boundaries of precision medicine.
• Work closely with clinical experts, biologists, and data scientists to translate scientific insights into practical, AI-driven healthcare applications.
• Validate AI models against real-world clinical data, ensuring model accuracy and clinical relevance.
• Foster a collaborative environment, ensuring smooth integration between data engineering, analysis, and AI research.

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 186-188 Nguyễn Duy Dương, Phường 02

