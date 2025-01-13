Tuyển Product Analyst/Research CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GENE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

JOB DESCRIPTION

We are seeking a talented and innovative Applied AI Scientist to spearhead the development of AI-powered solutions in precision oncology. In this role, you will lead a team to collaborate with oncologists, data scientists, and software engineers to design machine learning models and algorithms that drive cancer treatment discovery, optimize clinical decision-making, and predict patient outcomes using multi-omics data.

Key Responsibilities

• Lead the design and development of state-of-the-art machine learning models applied to large-scale genomic and clinical datasets to identify novel cancer treatments and stratify patients for personalized medicine.

• Innovate in large language model to push the boundaries of precision medicine.

• Work closely with clinical experts, biologists, and data scientists to translate scientific insights into practical, AI-driven healthcare applications.

• Validate AI models against real-world clinical data, ensuring model accuracy and clinical relevance.

• Foster a collaborative environment, ensuring smooth integration between data engineering, analysis, and AI research.