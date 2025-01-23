Tuyển Product Analyst/Research Asia Plus Vietnam Co., Ltd (Q&me) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 1,000 USD

Product Analyst/Research Asia Plus Vietnam Co., Ltd (Q&me) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 1,000 USD

Asia Plus Vietnam Co., Ltd (Q&me)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 23/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/03/2025
Asia Plus Vietnam Co., Ltd (Q&me)

Product Analyst/Research

Mức lương
700 - 1,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 6th Floor, Phuong Long Building, 506 Nguyen Dinh Chieu street, Ward 4, District 3, HCM City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Analyst/Research Với Mức Lương 700 - 1,000 USD

POSITION OVERVIEW:
We seek a Senior Research Executive responsible for managing end-to-end research projects, leading client engagements, and delivering actionable insights. The ideal candidate will combine strong analytical skills with a passion for understanding consumer behavior, ensuring the delivery of high-quality research outcomes that meet client needs.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
1. Research Design and Planning:
• Collaborate with line manager to understand client’s business challenges and research objectives.
• Support line manager to develop detailed proposals, including research methodology, sampling, and timelines.
• Design and develop questionnaires, discussion guides, and other research tools for line managers to review.
2. Project Management:
• Lead and manage multiple research projects simultaneously, ensuring timely and successful delivery.
• Coordinate with internal teams, external vendors, and clients throughout the project process and resolve potential issues.
• Monitor project progress, quality control, and adherence to budgets and deadlines.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Asia Plus Vietnam Co., Ltd (Q&me)

Asia Plus Vietnam Co., Ltd (Q&me)

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 6th Floor, Phuong Long building, 506 Nguyen Dinh Chieu street, Ward 4, District 3, HCM City, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

