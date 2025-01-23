Tuyển Product Analyst/Research Asia Plus Vietnam Co., Ltd (Q&me) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 1,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Analyst/Research Tại Asia Plus Vietnam Co., Ltd (Q&me)
- Hồ Chí Minh: 6th Floor, Phuong Long Building, 506 Nguyen Dinh Chieu street, Ward 4, District 3, HCM City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Analyst/Research Với Mức Lương 700 - 1,000 USD
POSITION OVERVIEW:
We seek a Senior Research Executive responsible for managing end-to-end research projects, leading client engagements, and delivering actionable insights. The ideal candidate will combine strong analytical skills with a passion for understanding consumer behavior, ensuring the delivery of high-quality research outcomes that meet client needs.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
1. Research Design and Planning:
• Collaborate with line manager to understand client’s business challenges and research objectives.
• Support line manager to develop detailed proposals, including research methodology, sampling, and timelines.
• Design and develop questionnaires, discussion guides, and other research tools for line managers to review.
2. Project Management:
• Lead and manage multiple research projects simultaneously, ensuring timely and successful delivery.
• Coordinate with internal teams, external vendors, and clients throughout the project process and resolve potential issues.
• Monitor project progress, quality control, and adherence to budgets and deadlines.
Với Mức Lương 700 - 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Asia Plus Vietnam Co., Ltd (Q&me) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Asia Plus Vietnam Co., Ltd (Q&me)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI