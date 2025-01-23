Tuyển Product Analyst/Research Asia Plus Vietnam Co., Ltd (Q&me) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 1,000 USD

POSITION OVERVIEW:

We seek a Senior Research Executive responsible for managing end-to-end research projects, leading client engagements, and delivering actionable insights. The ideal candidate will combine strong analytical skills with a passion for understanding consumer behavior, ensuring the delivery of high-quality research outcomes that meet client needs.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

1. Research Design and Planning:

• Collaborate with line manager to understand client’s business challenges and research objectives.

• Support line manager to develop detailed proposals, including research methodology, sampling, and timelines.

• Design and develop questionnaires, discussion guides, and other research tools for line managers to review.

2. Project Management:

• Lead and manage multiple research projects simultaneously, ensuring timely and successful delivery.

• Coordinate with internal teams, external vendors, and clients throughout the project process and resolve potential issues.

• Monitor project progress, quality control, and adherence to budgets and deadlines.