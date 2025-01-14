Tuyển Product Analyst/Research CÔNG TY TNHH IFM RESEARCH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH IFM RESEARCH
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 28/02/2025
Product Analyst/Research

Mức lương
15 - 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: IFM Head Office, Thao Dien, Thu Duc City District 2, HCMC

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Analyst/Research Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu

About Infocus:
IFM (formerly Infocus Mekong Research) is Vietnam’s first dedicated Mobile enabled market research agency, with the most advanced mobile data capture technology and a very large pre-recruited Consumer Panel.
IFM management group has over 30 years’ in-country market research experience in Vietnam and across the Mekong Region. At present, we are growing, as we are launching new Tech enabled research tools and require fresh minds to help us continue to grow.
The company’s mission is to utilize technology to provide our clients with a competitive advantage via our insights in a timely manner for high end strategic and integrated research insights
OUR MISSION
For Staff: Provide a fun, learning and progressive work environment
For Clients:Deliver actionable insights – AGILE – ACCURATE – ACTIONABLE
Is this role for you?
We are looking for bright curious individuals who love unitizing technology to better understand what consumers do, think and how they interact with brands, to help or clients grow their businesses.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Ms. Ha

