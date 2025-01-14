Tuyển Product Analyst/Research CÔNG TY TNHH IFM RESEARCH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

About Infocus:

IFM (formerly Infocus Mekong Research) is Vietnam’s first dedicated Mobile enabled market research agency, with the most advanced mobile data capture technology and a very large pre-recruited Consumer Panel.

IFM management group has over 30 years’ in-country market research experience in Vietnam and across the Mekong Region. At present, we are growing, as we are launching new Tech enabled research tools and require fresh minds to help us continue to grow.

The company’s mission is to utilize technology to provide our clients with a competitive advantage via our insights in a timely manner for high end strategic and integrated research insights

OUR MISSION

For Staff: Provide a fun, learning and progressive work environment

For Clients:Deliver actionable insights – AGILE – ACCURATE – ACTIONABLE

Is this role for you?

We are looking for bright curious individuals who love unitizing technology to better understand what consumers do, think and how they interact with brands, to help or clients grow their businesses.