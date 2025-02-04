Tuyển Product Analyst/Research Vietcap Securities Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Key Responsibilities:

• Responsible for publishing research reports to provide updates and investment recommendations on Vietcap’s financial sector stock coverage and key industry developments

• Management of a team of analysts, including training and coaching in fundamental analysis of business operations, analysis of financial statements, structuring and writing of equity research reports and presentations

• Develop and maintain relationships with financial sector companies and internal and external clients, including but not limited to Vietcap’s local brokerage, domestic and foreign institutional clients

• Engage in public relations and marketing activities to promote the company’s image and reputation including presentation at seminars, writing media articles, appearing on television and financial talk shows

• Other tasks as assigned by the Head of Research.