Tuyển Product Analyst/Research Vietcap Securities Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Hồ Chí Minh: Floor 15, Bitexco Financial Tower, 02 Hai Trieu Street
Key Responsibilities:
• Responsible for publishing research reports to provide updates and investment recommendations on Vietcap’s financial sector stock coverage and key industry developments
• Management of a team of analysts, including training and coaching in fundamental analysis of business operations, analysis of financial statements, structuring and writing of equity research reports and presentations
• Develop and maintain relationships with financial sector companies and internal and external clients, including but not limited to Vietcap’s local brokerage, domestic and foreign institutional clients
• Engage in public relations and marketing activities to promote the company’s image and reputation including presentation at seminars, writing media articles, appearing on television and financial talk shows
• Other tasks as assigned by the Head of Research.
• High integrity, professionalism and well organized
• Fluency in written and oral Vietnamese and English is a must
• Flexible and able to work under intense pressure is a must
