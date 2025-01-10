Tuyển Product Analyst/Research Frasers Property Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Tenant Relations:

• Deal with tenants whose factories and/or warehouse are located at Bac Ninh.

• Advise and assist in Pre and Post Investment application and procedures.

• Address tenants’ enquiries and requests within timeframe of local regulations and organizational policies and service standards.

• Refer tenants to other partners and services as required.

• Maintain updated knowledge of relevant renting legislation.

• Liaise and engage tenants on opportunities for expansion.

• Track and analyse tenants need and directions.

• Conduct and analyse quality assurance surveys to enhance services provided to current and promising tenants.

2. Collaborate with other stakeholders:

• Coordinate with marketing and technical teams to update latest tenants’ information.

• Prepare prospective sales data regarding developing tenants to support marketing team.

• Serve as business translators when dealing with potential and existing tenants.

• Identify and propose more efficient work practices with managers and your team to support sustainability initiatives.