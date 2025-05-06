Tuyển Product Analyst/Research APL Logistics Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Viettel Tower B, No. 285, Cach Mang Thang Tam Street, Ward 12, District 10, Ho Chi Minh City

• Coordinate with all related parties to support for shipment handling.

• Use APLL’s systems to handle daily task related to operation and documentation.

• Solve all the matters/problems related to operation jobs under trainer’s instructions

• Other tasks assigned by CS Team Leader, Supervisor or HOD

• University Degree, preferably majoring in Economic, Foreign Trade, Supply Chain / Logistics or related majors.

• Knowledge in foreign trade, logistics management, warehousing and distribution and other supply chain-related services.

• Good computer literacy (Excel as minimum) and Fluency in English

Hoạt động nhóm

Engagement events and company activities

