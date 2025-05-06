Tuyển Product Analyst/Research APL Logistics Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Analyst/Research Tại APL Logistics Vietnam Company Limited
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: Viettel Tower B, No. 285, Cach Mang Thang Tam Street, Ward 12, District 10, Ho Chi Minh City
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Analyst/Research Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Coordinate with all related parties to support for shipment handling.
• Use APLL’s systems to handle daily task related to operation and documentation.
• Solve all the matters/problems related to operation jobs under trainer’s instructions
• Other tasks assigned by CS Team Leader, Supervisor or HOD
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• University Degree, preferably majoring in Economic, Foreign Trade, Supply Chain / Logistics or related majors.
• Knowledge in foreign trade, logistics management, warehousing and distribution and other supply chain-related services.
• Good computer literacy (Excel as minimum) and Fluency in English
Tại APL Logistics Vietnam Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Hoạt động nhóm
Engagement events and company activities
