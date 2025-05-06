Tuyển Product Analyst/Research APL Logistics Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Product Analyst/Research APL Logistics Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

APL Logistics Vietnam Company Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/06/2025
APL Logistics Vietnam Company Limited

Product Analyst/Research

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Analyst/Research Tại APL Logistics Vietnam Company Limited

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Viettel Tower B, No. 285, Cach Mang Thang Tam Street, Ward 12, District 10, Ho Chi Minh City

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Analyst/Research Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Coordinate with all related parties to support for shipment handling.
• Use APLL’s systems to handle daily task related to operation and documentation.
• Solve all the matters/problems related to operation jobs under trainer’s instructions
• Other tasks assigned by CS Team Leader, Supervisor or HOD

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• University Degree, preferably majoring in Economic, Foreign Trade, Supply Chain / Logistics or related majors.
• Knowledge in foreign trade, logistics management, warehousing and distribution and other supply chain-related services.
• Good computer literacy (Excel as minimum) and Fluency in English

Tại APL Logistics Vietnam Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Hoạt động nhóm
Engagement events and company activities

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại APL Logistics Vietnam Company Limited

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

APL Logistics Vietnam Company Limited

APL Logistics Vietnam Company Limited

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Viettel Tower B, No. 285, Cach Mang Thang Tam Street, Ward 12, District 10, Ho Chi Minh City

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-product-analyst-research-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ho-chi-minh-job354946
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm APL Logistics Vietnam Company Limited
Tuyển Product Analyst/Research APL Logistics Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
APL Logistics Vietnam Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 05/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Expolanka (Việt Nam) Tại Hà Nội
Tuyển Product Analyst/Research Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Expolanka (Việt Nam) Tại Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Expolanka (Việt Nam) Tại Hà Nội
Hạn nộp: 05/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm De Heus LLC
Tuyển Product Analyst/Research De Heus LLC làm việc tại Vĩnh Long thu nhập Thỏa thuận
De Heus LLC
Hạn nộp: 23/04/2025
Vĩnh Long Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thu phí tự động VETC
Tuyển Product Analyst/Research Công ty TNHH Thu phí tự động VETC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 1,800 USD
Công ty TNHH Thu phí tự động VETC
Hạn nộp: 10/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Tới 1,800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GENE
Tuyển Product Analyst/Research CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GENE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GENE
Hạn nộp: 27/02/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THANKSLAB VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Product Analyst/Research CÔNG TY TNHH THANKSLAB VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THANKSLAB VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 07/03/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Trên 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD
Tuyển Product Analyst/Research First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 28/02/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Frasers Property Vietnam
Tuyển Product Analyst/Research Frasers Property Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Frasers Property Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 24/02/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietcap Securities Joint Stock Company
Tuyển Product Analyst/Research Vietcap Securities Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Vietcap Securities Joint Stock Company
Hạn nộp: 06/03/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SPX EXPRESS
Tuyển Product Analyst/Research CÔNG TY TNHH SPX EXPRESS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 1,300 USD
CÔNG TY TNHH SPX EXPRESS
Hạn nộp: 28/02/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 1,000 - 1,300 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm APL Logistics Vietnam Company Limited
Tuyển Product Analyst/Research APL Logistics Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
APL Logistics Vietnam Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 05/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Expolanka (Việt Nam) Tại Hà Nội
Tuyển Product Analyst/Research Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Expolanka (Việt Nam) Tại Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Expolanka (Việt Nam) Tại Hà Nội
Hạn nộp: 05/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm De Heus LLC
Tuyển Product Analyst/Research De Heus LLC làm việc tại Vĩnh Long thu nhập Thỏa thuận
De Heus LLC
Hạn nộp: 23/04/2025
Vĩnh Long Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thu phí tự động VETC
Tuyển Product Analyst/Research Công ty TNHH Thu phí tự động VETC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 1,800 USD
Công ty TNHH Thu phí tự động VETC
Hạn nộp: 10/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Tới 1,800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GENE
Tuyển Product Analyst/Research CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GENE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GENE
Hạn nộp: 27/02/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THANKSLAB VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Product Analyst/Research CÔNG TY TNHH THANKSLAB VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THANKSLAB VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 07/03/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Trên 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD
Tuyển Product Analyst/Research First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 28/02/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Frasers Property Vietnam
Tuyển Product Analyst/Research Frasers Property Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Frasers Property Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 24/02/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietcap Securities Joint Stock Company
Tuyển Product Analyst/Research Vietcap Securities Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Vietcap Securities Joint Stock Company
Hạn nộp: 06/03/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SPX EXPRESS
Tuyển Product Analyst/Research CÔNG TY TNHH SPX EXPRESS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 1,300 USD
CÔNG TY TNHH SPX EXPRESS
Hạn nộp: 28/02/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 1,000 - 1,300 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Product Analyst/Research CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN HÌNH FPT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN HÌNH FPT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Product Analyst/Research CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÂN PHỐI NETMARK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÂN PHỐI NETMARK
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Product Analyst/Research CÔNG TY TNHH IFM RESEARCH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH IFM RESEARCH
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Analyst/Research CÔNG TY TNHH THANKSLAB VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THANKSLAB VIỆT NAM
Trên 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Analyst/Research CÔNG TY TNHH SPX EXPRESS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 1,300 USD CÔNG TY TNHH SPX EXPRESS
1,000 - 1,300 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Analyst/Research Vietcap Securities Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Vietcap Securities Joint Stock Company
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Analyst/Research Asia Plus Vietnam Co., Ltd (Q&me) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 1,000 USD Asia Plus Vietnam Co., Ltd (Q&me)
700 - 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Analyst/Research CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GENE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GENE
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Analyst/Research Công ty TNHH Thu phí tự động VETC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 1,800 USD Công ty TNHH Thu phí tự động VETC
Tới 1,800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Analyst/Research APL Logistics Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận APL Logistics Vietnam Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm