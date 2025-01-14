Tuyển Product Analyst/Research CÔNG TY TNHH SPX EXPRESS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 1,300 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Analyst/Research Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SPX EXPRESS
- Hồ Chí Minh: 15 Đường Lê Thánh Tôn, Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Analyst/Research Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,300 USD
Support Responsibilities:
• Respond to system inquiries and troubleshoot reported issues, and provide ongoing technical and user support in a timely manner
• Perform UAT for new features and follow bug fixes (if any)
• Train users on supported systems and provide process/system support, develop and maintain functional user documentation
• Become a subject matter expert on system applications
• Build strong relationships through problem understanding, ensuring timely resolution or escalation, and communicating promptly on progress
• Track system issues and enhancement requests for review and resolution by technical teams.
• Follow the issues with the regional development team to ensure hot fixes and faster-scheduled fixes.
Project Responsibilities:
• Communicate with customers to understand their pain points and suggest practical solutions.
• Analyze business requirements/processes for project input.
• Assist with the rollout of the new system including the execution of testing, and training tasks
• Aid in creating and maintaining standard operating procedures, workflow diagrams, and training materials.
Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,300 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SPX EXPRESS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Quyền lợi:
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SPX EXPRESS
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI