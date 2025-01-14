Tuyển Product Analyst/Research CÔNG TY TNHH SPX EXPRESS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 1,300 USD

Support Responsibilities:

• Respond to system inquiries and troubleshoot reported issues, and provide ongoing technical and user support in a timely manner

• Perform UAT for new features and follow bug fixes (if any)

• Train users on supported systems and provide process/system support, develop and maintain functional user documentation

• Become a subject matter expert on system applications

• Build strong relationships through problem understanding, ensuring timely resolution or escalation, and communicating promptly on progress

• Track system issues and enhancement requests for review and resolution by technical teams.

• Follow the issues with the regional development team to ensure hot fixes and faster-scheduled fixes.

Project Responsibilities:

• Communicate with customers to understand their pain points and suggest practical solutions.

• Analyze business requirements/processes for project input.

• Assist with the rollout of the new system including the execution of testing, and training tasks

• Aid in creating and maintaining standard operating procedures, workflow diagrams, and training materials.