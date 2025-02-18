Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU BONARIO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu

Key Responsibilities

1. Product Design and Development

• Manage and ensure the creation of prototypes, 2D/3D models, and visual assets to

support the development process.

• Ensure designs are not only visually appealing but also functional, durable, and feasible

for production.

• Participate in brainstorming and design review sessions to develop new product ideas

and solutions.

2. Product Documentation

• Develop clear and user-friendly product guides, manuals, specifications and other

product documentation.

• Ensure all documentation is up-to-date and aligns with the product development

process.

• Ensure product documentation effectively supports end-users and internal

stakeholders.

3. Collaboration and Coordination

• Work closely with the Product Development team and other departments to ensure

smooth execution of product ideas.