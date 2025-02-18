Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU BONARIO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Owner/Product Manager Tại CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU BONARIO VIỆT NAM
- Hồ Chí Minh: An Phu, district 2, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Owner/Product Manager Với Mức Lương 2 - 3 Triệu
Key Responsibilities
1. Product Design and Development
• Manage and ensure the creation of prototypes, 2D/3D models, and visual assets to
support the development process.
• Ensure designs are not only visually appealing but also functional, durable, and feasible
for production.
• Participate in brainstorming and design review sessions to develop new product ideas
and solutions.
2. Product Documentation
• Develop clear and user-friendly product guides, manuals, specifications and other
product documentation.
• Ensure all documentation is up-to-date and aligns with the product development
process.
• Ensure product documentation effectively supports end-users and internal
stakeholders.
3. Collaboration and Coordination
• Work closely with the Product Development team and other departments to ensure
smooth execution of product ideas.
Với Mức Lương 2 - 3 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU BONARIO VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU BONARIO VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
