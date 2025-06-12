Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager American Taiwan Biopharm Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 2,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Owner/Product Manager Tại American Taiwan Biopharm Co., Ltd.
- Hồ Chí Minh: Dang Tran Con street, Ben Thanh Ward, Dits.1, Ho Chi Minh City
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Owner/Product Manager Với Mức Lương Từ 2,000 USD
Successful manage the responsibility products to achieve company target and ensure the right product concept and messages will be clearly convey to the right target doctors.
- Formulate marketing plan or responsible products and translate to customer activation plan
- Develop and propose promotional activities and budget of assigned products on a yearly basis
- Review, monitor and control P&I spending for assigned products
- Coordinate with sales team to implement the promotional activities
- Initiate the development and implement of training program for relevant products
- Integrate and updates product data and references continuously by searching on the Internet or requesting from regional team
- Undertake field visit on regular basis for collecting market information
- Visit, develop and maintain connection with key customers, key thought leaders and related associations
- Provide in- depth market, industry and competitive analysis and positioning
- Develop sales tools e.g. Approved Emails, e-Newsletter, printed leave behind, e-Detailer
- Conduct sale forces training on product knowledge, market information and handling objections
- Develop innovative marketing programs and event campaigns
- Develop core positioning and messaging for the products
- To work collaboratively with market access, and do exercise on pricing strategy for hospital level and national
Với Mức Lương Từ 2,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại American Taiwan Biopharm Co., Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại American Taiwan Biopharm Co., Ltd.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
