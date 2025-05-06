Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Công ty TNHH Money Forward Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH Money Forward Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/05/2025
Công ty TNHH Money Forward Việt Nam

Product Owner/Product Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Owner/Product Manager Tại Công ty TNHH Money Forward Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Owner/Product Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

TOP 3 REASONS TO JOIN US
Perks you will love: Hybrid woring; 17 - 24 paid days off; Top modern & sufficient devices
Perks you will love
Solid global business: No.1 market - 13.7 million B2C users in Japan; 140,000+ paying business customers; Listed in the prime market of Tokyo Stock Exchange
Solid global business
Hub of growth support: Fintech industry; Tailored L&D programs for individual growth
Hub of growth support
This is a very challenging and exciting position for anyone who would like to learn and work in various fields such as:
- Requirement Analysis
- Product backlog management
- Linguistic
- Support Testing
Joining as an accelerator/Scrum Product Owner, you will have the chance to play multiple roles:
- Scrum Product Owner
- IT Communicator
In addition, you will have the opportunity to cooperate with different departments so that you can improve your main skills and figure out your potential abilities as well.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công ty TNHH Money Forward Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Money Forward Việt Nam

Công ty TNHH Money Forward Việt Nam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 21, toà nhà Etown Central, Số 11, Đoàn Văn Bơ, Phường 13, Quận 4, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

