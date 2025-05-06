Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Công ty TNHH Money Forward Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Owner/Product Manager Tại Công ty TNHH Money Forward Việt Nam
TOP 3 REASONS TO JOIN US
Perks you will love: Hybrid woring; 17 - 24 paid days off; Top modern & sufficient devices
Solid global business: No.1 market - 13.7 million B2C users in Japan; 140,000+ paying business customers; Listed in the prime market of Tokyo Stock Exchange
Hub of growth support: Fintech industry; Tailored L&D programs for individual growth
This is a very challenging and exciting position for anyone who would like to learn and work in various fields such as:
- Requirement Analysis
- Product backlog management
- Linguistic
- Support Testing
Joining as an accelerator/Scrum Product Owner, you will have the chance to play multiple roles:
- Scrum Product Owner
- IT Communicator
In addition, you will have the opportunity to cooperate with different departments so that you can improve your main skills and figure out your potential abilities as well.
