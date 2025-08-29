Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

We are seeking a motivated Product Owner to contribute to the development and success of EVO credit card products. In this role, you will help define the product vision and prioritize features based on customer needs, market trends, and business objectives.

What You'll Do

• Support the product lifecycle from ideation to launch for the EVO platform (mobile app, web app) and credit card initiatives.

• Conduct market research, competitive analysis, and customer interviews to understand user needs and pain points.

• Collaborate with engineering, design, marketing, and operations teams to translate requirements into user stories and maintain the product backlog.

• Utilize data and analytics to inform decisions about product features and go-to-market strategies.

• Stay informed on industry trends and emerging technologies in banking and fintech.

• Communicate product vision and updates to stakeholders.