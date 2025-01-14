Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco)
- Hồ Chí Minh: Lầu 5, Vincom Center, 45A Lý Tự Trọng, Quận 1
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
This position is responsible for providing administrative support and documentation management to line manager and the brand teams:
• Support Marketing team with documentation of marketing contracts, tracking approval process and managing document retention system.
• Support marketing with any internal reports or documentation as assigned.
• Provide administrative and project support for a variety of marketing programs.
• Liaise with suppliers or vendors.
• Support Marketing team with project liquidation.
• Work with brand teams to consolidate all necessary documents for project liquidation.
• Liaise with accounting team on documentation to support project liquidation.
• Track and see-through completion of project liquidation.
• Monitor and track marketing spending with internal departments (Finance & Accounting) and external marketing partner agencies or vendors.
• Assist with any paperwork required within the scope of work.
• Other Assignments.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Paid leave
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
