Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

This position is responsible for providing administrative support and documentation management to line manager and the brand teams:

• Support Marketing team with documentation of marketing contracts, tracking approval process and managing document retention system.

• Support marketing with any internal reports or documentation as assigned.

• Provide administrative and project support for a variety of marketing programs.

• Liaise with suppliers or vendors.

• Support Marketing team with project liquidation.

• Work with brand teams to consolidate all necessary documents for project liquidation.

• Liaise with accounting team on documentation to support project liquidation.

• Track and see-through completion of project liquidation.

• Monitor and track marketing spending with internal departments (Finance & Accounting) and external marketing partner agencies or vendors.

• Assist with any paperwork required within the scope of work.

• Other Assignments.