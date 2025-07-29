Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Emers Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Receiving and processing purchase orders.

2. Following up shipment to customers with logistics department

3. Maintaining and updating sales and customer records.

4. Expediting orders through internal liaison.

5. Supporting the account manager & Sales department with other administrative tasks

- Compose all documents for approval, scheme, contract;

- Administration in term of entertainment, business trip procedures

6. Follow the payment timeline from customers.

7. Support sales to get data for sales reports and update Inventory, tracking customer’s orders to analyze assortments.

8. Support sales to collect bad debts from customers;

9. Support the other works related when sales team are on field;