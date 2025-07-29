Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Emers Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Emers Vietnam Co., Ltd
- Hồ Chí Minh: Mapletree Business Centre, 1060 Đường Nguyễn Văn Linh, Tân Hưng, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Receiving and processing purchase orders.
2. Following up shipment to customers with logistics department
3. Maintaining and updating sales and customer records.
4. Expediting orders through internal liaison.
5. Supporting the account manager & Sales department with other administrative tasks
- Compose all documents for approval, scheme, contract;
- Administration in term of entertainment, business trip procedures
6. Follow the payment timeline from customers.
7. Support sales to get data for sales reports and update Inventory, tracking customer’s orders to analyze assortments.
8. Support sales to collect bad debts from customers;
9. Support the other works related when sales team are on field;
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Minimum 2 years’ experience in Sales Administration or related roles, preferably in retail or wholesale distribution.
Tại Emers Vietnam Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Emers Vietnam Co., Ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
