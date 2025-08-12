Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate NAC Viet Resources làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 400 - 800 USD

NAC VIET RESOURCES LLC is the Vietnam-based support company for NAC AUSTRALIA CONSULTANCY, a boutique accounting and advisory firm based in Australia. We specialize in providing accounting, tax, and back-office support for small to mid-sized Japanese businesses expanding into the Australian market. Our services are tailored, practical, and grounded in deep cross-border experience.

We are currently seeking 2–3 full-time Accounting & Tax Support Staff to join our team in Hanoi. This is an excellent opportunity for early-career professionals who are keen to build international experience and develop a strong foundation in Australian accounting and tax practice.

As an Accounting & Tax Support Staff, you will work closely with the Australian team to provide back-office support in accounting, tax compliance, and bookkeeping. Your daily tasks may include:

Preparing and reviewing bookkeeping records based on Australian standards.

Assisting with GST, BAS, and other compliance reporting for Australian clients.

Supporting the preparation of individual and corporate tax returns.

Communicating with the Australian team in English to clarify client matters.

Handling client documents and maintaining organized digital records.