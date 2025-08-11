Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Creative Force làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 800 - 12 USD

The role

We are seeking a proactive and detail-oriented HR & Admin Executive to take ownership of key HR operational processes and office administration. This role plays a vital part in ensuring seamless HR services across the employee lifecycle — from onboarding to offboarding, payroll, insurance, PIT, and labor contract management — while supporting the implementation of policies and maintaining a productive work environment. The ideal candidate is proactive, detail-oriented, and has solid knowledge of Vietnam labor law and HR best practices.

Responsibilities

1. HR Operations & Administration

- Perform daily HR operational tasks to ensure all HR functions run smoothly and efficiently.

- Coordinate end-to-end onboarding and offboarding processes to provide a positive experience for new hires and departing employees.

- Maintain accurate personnel records and ensure legal compliance in all documentation.

2. Labor Contract Management

- Manage the full process of labor contract administration, including drafting, signing, renewal, and record-keeping in line with Vietnamese labor law and internal policies.

3. Performance Management