Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate PUMA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 100 - 150 USD

PUMA
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/08/2025
PUMA

Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate

Mức lương
100 - 150 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Mới tốt nghiệp
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương 100 - 150 USD

To support store operation following Store Manager direction.
To perform greeting and store tour in entrance spots when SAs handle customers during peak hours.
To deliver footwear for customer trial.
To cover floor replenishment & stockroom merchandise.
To assist Sales Associates and Store management in daily basis.
Able to cover rush hours, weekends, and holidays
Working at the store based in HCMC, District 1

Sports passion.
Active, willing to learn.
Service oriented retail environment.
Available to work 5 hours per day, 22 days per month, with work schedule provided at least one month in advance

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

PUMA

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 26-28 Floor, Lim Tower, 9-11 Ton Duc Thang, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

