Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate PUMA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 100 - 150 USD

Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại PUMA
100 - 150 USD
Khác
Không yêu cầu
1 người
Không yêu cầu
Mới tốt nghiệp
Hồ Chí Minh: District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
To support store operation following Store Manager direction.
To perform greeting and store tour in entrance spots when SAs handle customers during peak hours.
To deliver footwear for customer trial.
To cover floor replenishment & stockroom merchandise.
To assist Sales Associates and Store management in daily basis.
Able to cover rush hours, weekends, and holidays
Working at the store based in HCMC, District 1
Sports passion.
Active, willing to learn.
Service oriented retail environment.
Available to work 5 hours per day, 22 days per month, with work schedule provided at least one month in advance
