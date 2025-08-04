Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate PUMA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 100 - 150 USD

Mức lương 100 - 150 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Mới tốt nghiệp

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương 100 - 150 USD

To support store operation following Store Manager direction.

To perform greeting and store tour in entrance spots when SAs handle customers during peak hours.

To deliver footwear for customer trial.

To cover floor replenishment & stockroom merchandise.

To assist Sales Associates and Store management in daily basis.

Able to cover rush hours, weekends, and holidays

Working at the store based in HCMC, District 1

Sports passion.

Active, willing to learn.

Service oriented retail environment.

Available to work 5 hours per day, 22 days per month, with work schedule provided at least one month in advance

