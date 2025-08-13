Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công Ty TNHH Cuckoovina làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Order & Sales Process Management

• Receive order, processing, and tracking of sales orders in systems.

• Ensure all orders are processed accurately and in compliance with company policies.

• Monitor order fulfillment, liaising with logistics and warehouse teams to ensure timely delivery.

• Resolve any order discrepancies, payment issues, or related challenges.

• Ensure proper documentation and tracking of lead times for order processing and approvals.

• Work closely with sale team to close order & support customer needs

• Ensure data accuracy in Sales & customer management systems.

• Other tasks assigned by line manager