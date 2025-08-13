Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công Ty TNHH Cuckoovina làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Công Ty TNHH Cuckoovina
- Hà Nội: Tòa 265 Cầu Giấy, Phường Dịch Vọng, Quận Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Order & Sales Process Management
• Receive order, processing, and tracking of sales orders in systems.
• Ensure all orders are processed accurately and in compliance with company policies.
• Monitor order fulfillment, liaising with logistics and warehouse teams to ensure timely delivery.
• Resolve any order discrepancies, payment issues, or related challenges.
• Ensure proper documentation and tracking of lead times for order processing and approvals.
• Work closely with sale team to close order & support customer needs
• Ensure data accuracy in Sales & customer management systems.
• Other tasks assigned by line manager
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• 2 years experience in Online & EC channel
• Have experience in Supply Chain, Accounting is an advantage
• Careful, responsible
• Good excel skill
Tại Công Ty TNHH Cuckoovina Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Cuckoovina
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
