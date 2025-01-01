Danh sách Công ty >

Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco)

Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco)

5.000 - 9.999 nhân viên
Giới thiệu Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco)

Saigon Beer is leading brand name in Vietnam beer industry with about 140 years of developing. Saigon Beer is recognized as National Brand and also honored to be the 351st member in Berlin Beer Academy – one of the cradle of global beer culture. The unique taste of Saigon Beer is the inspiring taste combined with the spirit of Saigonese’s generosity and the rich of the Southern land, making it an in dispensable part of everyday life. With 2 bottle of 610 ml Larue bottle and 330 ml bottle of beer in the first takeover period. Until now, Saigon beer has developed 8 type of products such as Saigon Special bottle, Saigon Export Premium bottle, Saigon Lager 355 bottle, 333 beer bottle, Sagon Chill bottle, Lac Viet bottle, Saigon Gold can, Saigon Special can, Saigon Export Premium can, Saigon Lager can, 333 beer can, Sagon Chill can, Lac Viet can.

Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025

Hồ Chí Minh Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Không yêu cầu

Địa chỉ
45A Lý Tự Trọng, Bến Nghé, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

