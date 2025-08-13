Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Spin Master (Việt Nam)/spin Master (Vietnam) Company Limited làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Spin Master (Việt Nam)/spin Master (Vietnam) Company Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 12/09/2025
Công Ty TNHH Spin Master (Việt Nam)/spin Master (Vietnam) Company Limited

Cloud Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Công Ty TNHH Spin Master (Việt Nam)/spin Master (Vietnam) Company Limited

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hải Dương: Số 4, Lô 22A Lê Hồng Phong, Ngô Quyền, Tp. Hải Phòng, Thành phố Hải Dương

Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Are you a kid at heart looking to build a career with a leading global children's toy, entertainment and digital gaming company?
At Spin Master, our unwavering commitment to open mindedness, integrity and innovation is a great part of what has made us an industry leader. How do we stay ahead of the pack? By hiring the best and brightest minds—and that’s why we want you!
How will you create impact?
• Manage Vendors COC or Industry audit in term of ICTI, BSCI, SMETA, WCA, C-TPAT(GSV, SCAN), FSC, ISO9001 Cert etc.;
• Supervise vendor Social Audit status, Audit Process, Audit findings, CAP and Audit Result etc. Regularly report Vendors’ audit performance to company management. Upon audit findings and non-conformances , estimate possible result ,effect and potential risk , take preparative and responding actions for crucial issues if necessary;
• Responsible for and Carry out Spin Master Vendor Survey and Factory Evaluation including Labor Health, Safety ,Environmental and Supply Chain Security ( C-TPAT);
• Liaise with PM team, Vendors, Customer and the 3rd Audit Party to coordinate Customer Audit, fix audit schedule, conduct Pre-audit and CAP follow-up etc.;
• Assist Vendors in leading and driving Root Cause Analysis, Corrective and Preventive Actions Plan for audit non-conformances. Verify and follow up the effectiveness and implement of CAP with supplier in a timely and accurate manner;

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 3A, Số 4, Lô 22A, Lê Hồng Phong, Đông Khê, Ngô Quyền, Hải Phòng

