Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Spin Master (Việt Nam)/spin Master (Vietnam) Company Limited làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Are you a kid at heart looking to build a career with a leading global children's toy, entertainment and digital gaming company?

At Spin Master, our unwavering commitment to open mindedness, integrity and innovation is a great part of what has made us an industry leader. How do we stay ahead of the pack? By hiring the best and brightest minds—and that’s why we want you!

How will you create impact?

• Manage Vendors COC or Industry audit in term of ICTI, BSCI, SMETA, WCA, C-TPAT(GSV, SCAN), FSC, ISO9001 Cert etc.;

• Supervise vendor Social Audit status, Audit Process, Audit findings, CAP and Audit Result etc. Regularly report Vendors’ audit performance to company management. Upon audit findings and non-conformances , estimate possible result ,effect and potential risk , take preparative and responding actions for crucial issues if necessary;

• Responsible for and Carry out Spin Master Vendor Survey and Factory Evaluation including Labor Health, Safety ,Environmental and Supply Chain Security ( C-TPAT);

• Liaise with PM team, Vendors, Customer and the 3rd Audit Party to coordinate Customer Audit, fix audit schedule, conduct Pre-audit and CAP follow-up etc.;

• Assist Vendors in leading and driving Root Cause Analysis, Corrective and Preventive Actions Plan for audit non-conformances. Verify and follow up the effectiveness and implement of CAP with supplier in a timely and accurate manner;