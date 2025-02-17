Tuyển Sales Manager Red Bull (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Red Bull (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 19/03/2025
Red Bull (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.

Sales Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại Red Bull (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương: Ha Noi Highway, Binh Thang Ward, Di An City, Binh Duong Province

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Drive the sales and achieve targets
2. Supervise sales in Modern Trade channels
3. Supervise and negotiate the trading terms with Modern Trade systems
4. Create promotion program to increase sale volume and increase market coverage in Modern Trade channel
5. Analyze and evaluate the effectiveness of the promotion program with Modern Trade channel
6. Be responsible for setting up annual sales target, annual sales plan, annual marketing plan, and annual own-channel budget
7. Monitor current market condition and competitor information
8. Accomplish marketing and sale objectives by planning, implementing trade promotion programs as well as evaluating the efficient of those trade promotion programs
9. Supervise communications with customers
10. Other tasks under assignments of Sales & Marketing Manager

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Age: From 26 years old
Age:
From 26 years old

Tại Red Bull (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Red Bull (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Red Bull (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.

Red Bull (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Ha Noi Highway, Binh Thang Ward, Di An City, Binh Duong Province

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

