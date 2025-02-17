Tuyển Sales Manager Red Bull (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại Red Bull (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.
- Bình Dương: Ha Noi Highway, Binh Thang Ward, Di An City, Binh Duong Province
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Drive the sales and achieve targets
2. Supervise sales in Modern Trade channels
3. Supervise and negotiate the trading terms with Modern Trade systems
4. Create promotion program to increase sale volume and increase market coverage in Modern Trade channel
5. Analyze and evaluate the effectiveness of the promotion program with Modern Trade channel
6. Be responsible for setting up annual sales target, annual sales plan, annual marketing plan, and annual own-channel budget
7. Monitor current market condition and competitor information
8. Accomplish marketing and sale objectives by planning, implementing trade promotion programs as well as evaluating the efficient of those trade promotion programs
9. Supervise communications with customers
10. Other tasks under assignments of Sales & Marketing Manager
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Age:
From 26 years old
Tại Red Bull (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Red Bull (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
