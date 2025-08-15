Tuyển Sales Manager Công ty TNHH TM DV Du Lịch Hội An Express làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Consult directly with individual and group travelers to understand their needs, preferences, and budget.

- Provide accurate, creative, and customized travel proposals.

- Promote the company’s travel products and services using consultative selling techniques.

- Follow up with clients throughout the sales process, including handling changes and confirmations.

- Ensure competitive pricing while maintaining required profit margins for each quotation.

- Achieve and exceed sales revenue and profit targets.

- Build and maintain strong client relationships; respond promptly to inquiries and feedback.

2. Trip Planning & Operations

- Organize travel arrangements from start to finish, including accommodation, transfers, guides, meals, sightseeing, and more.

- Coordinate and confirm bookings with local and international suppliers.

- Negotiate with vendors to secure the best rates, service quality, and overall value.

- Collaborate closely with the internal operations team to finalize detailed arrangements.

- Reconfirm all service reservations prior to clients’ arrivals.

- Monitor travel arrangements during trips, address any issues promptly, and provide immediate support as needed.

- Handle complaints and propose refund solutions when applicable.

- Ensure accuracy in cost input, sales figures, and final statements using the company’s booking system.

3. Sustainability & Market Development

- Stay updated on market trends, customer behavior, and destination developments.

- Participate in sustainability initiatives and encourage clients to choose responsible travel products.

- Attend travel trade shows, familiarization trips, workshops, and training sessions as required.

- Seek new client opportunities and expand the customer base.

4. Compliance and Internal Collaboration

- Ensure compliance with the company’s Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

- Work closely with other departments to ensure smooth trip execution.

- Support team members when needed and contribute to a positive working environment.