Tuyển Sales Manager Công ty TNHH TM DV Du Lịch Hội An Express làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH TM DV Du Lịch Hội An Express
Ngày đăng tuyển: 15/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/09/2025
Công ty TNHH TM DV Du Lịch Hội An Express

Sales Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại Công ty TNHH TM DV Du Lịch Hội An Express

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 5, Tòa nhà Sohude, 29 Thăng Long, Tân Bình, Quận Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Consult directly with individual and group travelers to understand their needs, preferences, and budget.
- Provide accurate, creative, and customized travel proposals.
- Promote the company’s travel products and services using consultative selling techniques.
- Follow up with clients throughout the sales process, including handling changes and confirmations.
- Ensure competitive pricing while maintaining required profit margins for each quotation.
- Achieve and exceed sales revenue and profit targets.
- Build and maintain strong client relationships; respond promptly to inquiries and feedback.
2. Trip Planning & Operations
- Organize travel arrangements from start to finish, including accommodation, transfers, guides, meals, sightseeing, and more.
- Coordinate and confirm bookings with local and international suppliers.
- Negotiate with vendors to secure the best rates, service quality, and overall value.
- Collaborate closely with the internal operations team to finalize detailed arrangements.
- Reconfirm all service reservations prior to clients’ arrivals.
- Monitor travel arrangements during trips, address any issues promptly, and provide immediate support as needed.
- Handle complaints and propose refund solutions when applicable.
- Ensure accuracy in cost input, sales figures, and final statements using the company’s booking system.
3. Sustainability & Market Development
- Stay updated on market trends, customer behavior, and destination developments.
- Participate in sustainability initiatives and encourage clients to choose responsible travel products.
- Attend travel trade shows, familiarization trips, workshops, and training sessions as required.
- Seek new client opportunities and expand the customer base.
4. Compliance and Internal Collaboration
- Ensure compliance with the company’s Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).
- Work closely with other departments to ensure smooth trip execution.
- Support team members when needed and contribute to a positive working environment.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

-University or college degree in Tourism, Hospitality, Business Administration, or related fields.
- Minimum 1 years of experience in inbound travel sales, consulting, or operations, Sales Manager.
- Experience with tailor-made, FIT (Free Independent Traveler), or group tours is an advantage.
2. Kỹ năng
- Proficient in English (both spoken and written); knowledge of additional European languages is a plus.
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills.
- Understanding of inbound and outbound travel markets,
- Excellent negotiation and problem-solving abilities.
- Good organizational and time management skills.
- Ability to work effectively under pressure and meet KPIs.
- Customer-oriented mindset with strong team spirit.
- Interest in responsible and sustainable tourism practices.

Tại Công ty TNHH TM DV Du Lịch Hội An Express Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Nhân viên được thưởng vào các dịp Lễ, Tết;
- Tham gia du lịch nghỉ dưỡng hằng năm cùng công ty.
- Được nghỉ phép năm có hưởng lương, làm việc trong môi trường chuyên nghiệp, thân thiện, cơ hội thăng tiến rõ ràng.
- Công ty đóng đầy đủ BHXH, BHYT, BHTN theo quy định.
- Ngoài ra, còn có chế độ đào tạo, nâng cao kỹ năng định kỳ, khám sức khỏe định kỳ hằng năm, sinh nhật, hiếu hỷ, các hoạt động teambuilding, thể thao và nhiều đãi ngộ hấp dẫn khác.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH TM DV Du Lịch Hội An Express

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH TM DV Du Lịch Hội An Express

Công ty TNHH TM DV Du Lịch Hội An Express

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 5, Toà nhà Sohude, 29 Thăng Long, Phường 4, Quận Tân Bình, TP Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

