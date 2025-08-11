Tuyển Sales Manager DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
- Hà Nội: PeakView Tower 36 Hoang Cau Street, O Cho Dua Ward, Dong Da District, Ha Noi
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Regional Net Sale & Coverage Achievements
_Be accountability for net sales & coverage targets
_Be response for sale team performances by individual
_Key person for expanding footprint nationwide, plan for trade visit for team to hit coverage targets Business Management:
2. Customer Relationship Management
_Drive excellence communication and relationship with key customers, Aggressive on trade visits and expanding coverage of Brand and customer portfolios
_Work closely with MKT, Education and CM to deliver successful CRM and loyalty programs
_Analyze market, customer and consumer trend / demand, advice and feedback to MKT, Education for improvements
_Monitor and coach SR to accelerate the efficiency of CRM campaigns Sales/distribution/product management
3. Sale Management and Team Coaching
_Manage, track, analysis on performances, give insights and action needed to ensure desired performances of each SR
_Partner with Education Expert to have monthly review on SR performances (both Sale and Technical Performances), following CM's direction
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI