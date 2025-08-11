Tuyển Sales Manager DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Regional Net Sale & Coverage Achievements

_Be accountability for net sales & coverage targets

_Be response for sale team performances by individual

_Key person for expanding footprint nationwide, plan for trade visit for team to hit coverage targets Business Management:

2. Customer Relationship Management

_Drive excellence communication and relationship with key customers, Aggressive on trade visits and expanding coverage of Brand and customer portfolios

_Work closely with MKT, Education and CM to deliver successful CRM and loyalty programs

_Analyze market, customer and consumer trend / demand, advice and feedback to MKT, Education for improvements

_Monitor and coach SR to accelerate the efficiency of CRM campaigns Sales/distribution/product management

3. Sale Management and Team Coaching

_Manage, track, analysis on performances, give insights and action needed to ensure desired performances of each SR

_Partner with Education Expert to have monthly review on SR performances (both Sale and Technical Performances), following CM's direction