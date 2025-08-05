Tuyển Sales Manager Amata City Long Thanh Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Networking:

- External: To maintain relationship and get inquiries or market information in timely manner with related parties such as Authorities, Agencies, Consulting firms, Banks, Contractors, …

- Internal: Work with departments, collect documents, information on construction progress, project status as required to answer customers

2. Sales Promotion: Organizing or joining the events organized by business associations, agents, Government (FIA/MPI, QEZA, IPA, Associations, Chamber of commerce etc), …

3. Sales Deals: Carry out transactions, negotiate with customers according to approved sales policies and strategies in each period.

4. Licensing: Support investors and guide consultants properly so that applicants can get IRC/ERC smoothly in timely manner.

5. Regularly update, promptly report to the Sales Manager on the status of the client being negotiated.

6. Handling bad debt with tenants to collect payment/debts.