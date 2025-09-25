Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Ngày đăng tuyển: 25/09/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/10/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA

Sales Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
5 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 92

- 100 Nguyễn Công Trứ, Phường Sài Gòn, Quận 1, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Identify, approach, and close sales with exhibitors, sponsors, and partners in line with set revenue targets.
Develop and manage a pipeline of prospective clients across assigned industry sectors.
Build and maintain strong relationships with key decision-makers in target companies.
Provide weekly sales reports, forecasts, and market feedback to management.
Represent the company professionally at industry networking events, meetings, and conferences.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

5+ years and more Proven track record in B2B exhibition sales, sponsorship sales, or related industries.
Strong understanding of exhibitions, trade shows, and event business models.
Excellent communication, negotiation, and presentation skills.
Self-motivated, target-driven, and able to work independently with minimal supervision.
Ability to manage deadlines and achieve or exceed assigned sales goals.
Proficiency in MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) and CRM tools.
Fluency in English (both written and spoken); additional Asian languages are a plus.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Well trained and dedicated to being able to catch the pace smoothly.
• Attracted salary based on the ability of the candidate and the general salary framework set by the company.
• 13th month salary and more
• Company trip once a year.
• Social benefits in accordance with the company and the law of Vietnam.
• Young and friendly environment.
• Great opportunity to improve English.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA

CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 92-94-96-98-100/2 Nguyễn Công Trứ, Phường Sài Gòn, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

