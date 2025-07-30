Tuyển Sales Manager Vung Ang II Thermal Power LLC làm việc tại Hà Tĩnh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Sales Manager Vung Ang II Thermal Power LLC làm việc tại Hà Tĩnh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Vung Ang II Thermal Power LLC
Ngày đăng tuyển: 30/07/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 29/08/2025
Vung Ang II Thermal Power LLC

Sales Manager

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại Vung Ang II Thermal Power LLC

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Tĩnh: Khu Kinh Tế Vũng Áng, Xã Kỳ Lợi, Thị Xã Kỳ Anh, Tỉnh Hà Tĩnh, Thành phố Hà Tĩnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

* Work location: Vung Ang Economic Zone, Ha Tinh Province, Vietnam
* Job type: full time permanent. This position will work for at least 25 years of O&M period.
* Employee type: local Vietnamese
POSITION SUMMARY
• Monitoring the Company’s environmental performance against internal and external compliance targets.
• Carrying out environmental audits and assessments.
• Developing, implementing and driving environmental strategies and policies.
• Communicating with key stakeholders regarding environmental performance.
PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES
Duties and responsibilities for this position include but are not limited to the following:
• Report on environmental audits and make recommendations for future policies and strategy.
• Drive the environmental strategy forward to ensure corporate sustainable development.
• Build awareness of environmental legislation and identify and lead to the prevention of any potential contravention of regulation and consent compliance.
• Keep up-to-date with the latest environmental legislation with Vietnam and international regulation and legislation.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Vung Ang II Thermal Power LLC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Vung Ang II Thermal Power LLC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Vung Ang II Thermal Power LLC

Vung Ang II Thermal Power LLC

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Vung Ang Economic Zone, Ky Loi Commune , Ky Anh Town, Ha Tinh Province , Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-sales-manager-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ha-tinh-job364194
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm HAHA Group
Tuyển Sales Manager HAHA Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu
HAHA Group
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO RESOLIST
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO RESOLIST làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO RESOLIST
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 8 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH TM DV Du Lịch Hội An Express
Tuyển Sales Manager Công ty TNHH TM DV Du Lịch Hội An Express làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH TM DV Du Lịch Hội An Express
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Sales Manager DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Mitsubishi Electric Vietnam Co. Ltd.
Tuyển Sales Manager Mitsubishi Electric Vietnam Co. Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Mitsubishi Electric Vietnam Co. Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 14/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Amata City Long Thanh Joint Stock Company
Tuyển Sales Manager Amata City Long Thanh Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Amata City Long Thanh Joint Stock Company
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Đồng Nai Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Mathnasium Việt Nam
Tuyển Sales Manager Mathnasium Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
Mathnasium Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Cần Thơ Đồng Tháp Đã hết hạn 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIEN SON COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED Pro Company
Tuyển Sales Manager VIEN SON COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIEN SON COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vung Ang II Thermal Power LLC
Tuyển Sales Manager Vung Ang II Thermal Power LLC làm việc tại Hà Tĩnh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Vung Ang II Thermal Power LLC
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Hà Tĩnh Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH In & dịch vụ thương mại Quang Trung
Tuyển Trợ lý giám đốc Công ty TNHH In & dịch vụ thương mại Quang Trung làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
Công ty TNHH In & dịch vụ thương mại Quang Trung
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẦU TƯ BẢO NGỌC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẦU TƯ BẢO NGỌC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẦU TƯ BẢO NGỌC
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KIẾN TRÚC WINDESIGN
Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KIẾN TRÚC WINDESIGN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KIẾN TRÚC WINDESIGN
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE
Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 35 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ SIAM THAILAND
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ SIAM THAILAND làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ SIAM THAILAND
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Star Fashion Company Ltd.
Tuyển Designer Star Fashion Company Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Star Fashion Company Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Giải pháp VietIS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Giải pháp VietIS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Giải pháp VietIS
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm HAHA Group
Tuyển Sales Manager HAHA Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu
HAHA Group
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO RESOLIST
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO RESOLIST làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO RESOLIST
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 8 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH TM DV Du Lịch Hội An Express
Tuyển Sales Manager Công ty TNHH TM DV Du Lịch Hội An Express làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH TM DV Du Lịch Hội An Express
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Sales Manager DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Mitsubishi Electric Vietnam Co. Ltd.
Tuyển Sales Manager Mitsubishi Electric Vietnam Co. Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Mitsubishi Electric Vietnam Co. Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 14/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Amata City Long Thanh Joint Stock Company
Tuyển Sales Manager Amata City Long Thanh Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Amata City Long Thanh Joint Stock Company
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Đồng Nai Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Mathnasium Việt Nam
Tuyển Sales Manager Mathnasium Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
Mathnasium Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Cần Thơ Đồng Tháp Đã hết hạn 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIEN SON COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED Pro Company
Tuyển Sales Manager VIEN SON COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIEN SON COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vung Ang II Thermal Power LLC
Tuyển Sales Manager Vung Ang II Thermal Power LLC làm việc tại Hà Tĩnh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Vung Ang II Thermal Power LLC
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Hà Tĩnh Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Sales Manager Vung Ang II Thermal Power LLC làm việc tại Hà Tĩnh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Vung Ang II Thermal Power LLC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm