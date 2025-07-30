Tuyển Sales Manager Vung Ang II Thermal Power LLC làm việc tại Hà Tĩnh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại Vung Ang II Thermal Power LLC
- Hà Tĩnh: Khu Kinh Tế Vũng Áng, Xã Kỳ Lợi, Thị Xã Kỳ Anh, Tỉnh Hà Tĩnh, Thành phố Hà Tĩnh
* Work location: Vung Ang Economic Zone, Ha Tinh Province, Vietnam
* Job type: full time permanent. This position will work for at least 25 years of O&M period.
* Employee type: local Vietnamese
POSITION SUMMARY
• Monitoring the Company’s environmental performance against internal and external compliance targets.
• Carrying out environmental audits and assessments.
• Developing, implementing and driving environmental strategies and policies.
• Communicating with key stakeholders regarding environmental performance.
PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES
Duties and responsibilities for this position include but are not limited to the following:
• Report on environmental audits and make recommendations for future policies and strategy.
• Drive the environmental strategy forward to ensure corporate sustainable development.
• Build awareness of environmental legislation and identify and lead to the prevention of any potential contravention of regulation and consent compliance.
• Keep up-to-date with the latest environmental legislation with Vietnam and international regulation and legislation.
