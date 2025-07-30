Tuyển Sales Manager Vung Ang II Thermal Power LLC làm việc tại Hà Tĩnh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

* Work location: Vung Ang Economic Zone, Ha Tinh Province, Vietnam

* Job type: full time permanent. This position will work for at least 25 years of O&M period.

* Employee type: local Vietnamese

POSITION SUMMARY

• Monitoring the Company’s environmental performance against internal and external compliance targets.

• Carrying out environmental audits and assessments.

• Developing, implementing and driving environmental strategies and policies.

• Communicating with key stakeholders regarding environmental performance.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES

Duties and responsibilities for this position include but are not limited to the following:

• Report on environmental audits and make recommendations for future policies and strategy.

• Drive the environmental strategy forward to ensure corporate sustainable development.

• Build awareness of environmental legislation and identify and lead to the prevention of any potential contravention of regulation and consent compliance.

• Keep up-to-date with the latest environmental legislation with Vietnam and international regulation and legislation.