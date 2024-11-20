Tuyển Talent Acquisition Executive thu nhập 11 - 14 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội

Tuyển Talent Acquisition Executive thu nhập 11 - 14 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ECOMOBI MEDIA
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 18/12/2024
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ECOMOBI MEDIA

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ECOMOBI MEDIA

Mức lương
11 - 14 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: số 1 Thái Hà, Đống Đa

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương 11 - 14 Triệu

● In charge of recruitment full circle for the company including: recruitment plan, interviewing, offering candidates, etc.
● Weekly/Monthly report on recruitment update
● Manage all online recruitment channels of the company (Website, Facebook fan page, Linkedin Page, etc.) and all recruitment websites (Vietnamworks, Career Builder, ITviec, etc.)
● Research and contact universities, headhunters, vocational centers,... then develop and maintain relationships with them to build recruitment resources.
● Develop and manage applicant pool/database systematically
● Build and maintain the recruitment brand name
● Other tasks assigned by HRM/ HRD

Với Mức Lương 11 - 14 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Qualifications:
● Bachelor's Degree in Human Resources Management or related field, or equivalent education and experience;
● Good communication in English to work with foreign candidates
2. Knowledge:
● Minimum of 2 years of experience in talent acquisition preferably in a global or headhunt environment
● Proven work experience specialized in digital marketing, sales field, IT field;
● Proven ability to create, communicate, and execute the recruiting strategy to proactively build a pipeline of qualified candidates.
3. Skills:
● Excellent communication (verbal & written) and teambuilding skills;
● Ability to build strong internal customer relationships through collaboration, follow-up, and upholding commitments;
● Thrives in a fast-paced, dynamic environment, with high expectations.
4. Attitude:
● Responsibility;
● Aggressive
● Result-oriented.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ECOMOBI MEDIA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary:
2 months’ probation 100% salary
Salary review 2 times/year, development opportunity and become a key employee of the company
Monthly allowance up to 1,580,000 VND/month including laptop support: 400,000 VND/month, lunch allowance: 40,000 VND/day, phone allowance: 300,000 VND/month
Unlimited training and development fund, opportunities to participate in internal and external training during the year
Benefit package for employees of Ecomobi up to 8,000,000 VND/year: Health insurance (PVI), Periodic health check, Travel 2-3 times/year both domestic and foreign, maternity allowance, annual leave up to 16 days/year, 1 extra day of leave in the month of birthday, etc.
Bonus on holidays, birthdays, quarterly bonuses, year-end bonuses, 13th month salary
Working environment: Opportunity to work in the fastest growing startup company in Southeast Asia on the platform to support sales via social networks
Working time: 9am - 6pm (Monday - Friday), work 7.5h/day

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ECOMOBI MEDIA

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ECOMOBI MEDIA

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ECOMOBI MEDIA

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 3, tòa nhà Viet Tower, số 1 Thái Hà

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-talent-acquisition-executive-thu-nhap-11-14-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job253569
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kết Nối Nhân Lực Worklink Việt Nam
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Full-time , Part-time tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kết Nối Nhân Lực Worklink Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Năng Lượng Việt Thăng
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập 8 - 10 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Năng Lượng Việt Thăng
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ ĐỨC HIẾU
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập 10 - 12 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Quảng Nam
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ ĐỨC HIẾU
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Quảng Nam Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ ĐỨC HIẾU
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập 10 - 12 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ ĐỨC HIẾU
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT- THƯƠNG MẠI- DỊCH VỤ ĐÀI PHONG
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Toàn thời gian tại Long An
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT- THƯƠNG MẠI- DỊCH VỤ ĐÀI PHONG
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Long An Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công TY TNHH Việt Farm
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Toàn thời gian tại Lâm Đồng
Công TY TNHH Việt Farm
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Lâm Đồng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH May thời trang Nam Phương
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập 8 - 10 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty TNHH May thời trang Nam Phương
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp Việt
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập 10 - 12 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hưng Yên
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp Việt
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp Việt
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập 10 - 12 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hưng Yên
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp Việt
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp Việt
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập 12 - 15 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp Việt
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP TM Trực tuyến Đặng Gia
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO Công ty CP TM Trực tuyến Đặng Gia làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 14 Triệu
Công ty CP TM Trực tuyến Đặng Gia
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 11 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MOKSA
Tuyển Content Creator CÔNG TY TNHH MOKSA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 11 - 14 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MOKSA
Hạn nộp: 06/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển 11 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kết Nối Nhân Lực Worklink Việt Nam
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Full-time , Part-time tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kết Nối Nhân Lực Worklink Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Năng Lượng Việt Thăng
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập 8 - 10 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Năng Lượng Việt Thăng
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ ĐỨC HIẾU
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập 10 - 12 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Quảng Nam
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ ĐỨC HIẾU
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Quảng Nam Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ ĐỨC HIẾU
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập 10 - 12 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ ĐỨC HIẾU
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT- THƯƠNG MẠI- DỊCH VỤ ĐÀI PHONG
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Toàn thời gian tại Long An
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT- THƯƠNG MẠI- DỊCH VỤ ĐÀI PHONG
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Long An Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công TY TNHH Việt Farm
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Toàn thời gian tại Lâm Đồng
Công TY TNHH Việt Farm
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Lâm Đồng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH May thời trang Nam Phương
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập 8 - 10 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty TNHH May thời trang Nam Phương
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp Việt
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập 10 - 12 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hưng Yên
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp Việt
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp Việt
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập 10 - 12 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hưng Yên
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp Việt
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp Việt
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập 12 - 15 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp Việt
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất