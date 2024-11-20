Tuyển Talent Acquisition Executive thu nhập 11 - 14 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội

Mức lương 11 - 14 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: số 1 Thái Hà, Đống Đa

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương 11 - 14 Triệu

● In charge of recruitment full circle for the company including: recruitment plan, interviewing, offering candidates, etc.

● Weekly/Monthly report on recruitment update

● Manage all online recruitment channels of the company (Website, Facebook fan page, Linkedin Page, etc.) and all recruitment websites (Vietnamworks, Career Builder, ITviec, etc.)

● Research and contact universities, headhunters, vocational centers,... then develop and maintain relationships with them to build recruitment resources.

● Develop and manage applicant pool/database systematically

● Build and maintain the recruitment brand name

● Other tasks assigned by HRM/ HRD

Với Mức Lương 11 - 14 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Qualifications:

● Bachelor's Degree in Human Resources Management or related field, or equivalent education and experience;

● Good communication in English to work with foreign candidates

2. Knowledge:

● Minimum of 2 years of experience in talent acquisition preferably in a global or headhunt environment

● Proven work experience specialized in digital marketing, sales field, IT field;

● Proven ability to create, communicate, and execute the recruiting strategy to proactively build a pipeline of qualified candidates.

3. Skills:

● Excellent communication (verbal & written) and teambuilding skills;

● Ability to build strong internal customer relationships through collaboration, follow-up, and upholding commitments;

● Thrives in a fast-paced, dynamic environment, with high expectations.

4. Attitude:

● Responsibility;

● Aggressive

● Result-oriented.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ECOMOBI MEDIA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary:

2 months’ probation 100% salary

Salary review 2 times/year, development opportunity and become a key employee of the company

Monthly allowance up to 1,580,000 VND/month including laptop support: 400,000 VND/month, lunch allowance: 40,000 VND/day, phone allowance: 300,000 VND/month

Unlimited training and development fund, opportunities to participate in internal and external training during the year

Benefit package for employees of Ecomobi up to 8,000,000 VND/year: Health insurance (PVI), Periodic health check, Travel 2-3 times/year both domestic and foreign, maternity allowance, annual leave up to 16 days/year, 1 extra day of leave in the month of birthday, etc.

Bonus on holidays, birthdays, quarterly bonuses, year-end bonuses, 13th month salary

Working environment: Opportunity to work in the fastest growing startup company in Southeast Asia on the platform to support sales via social networks

Working time: 9am - 6pm (Monday - Friday), work 7.5h/day

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ECOMOBI MEDIA

