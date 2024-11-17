Tuyển Software tester CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG MINH SMART TECH làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 800 - 1,500 USD

Tuyển Software tester CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG MINH SMART TECH làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 800 - 1,500 USD

CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG MINH SMART TECH
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/12/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG MINH SMART TECH

Software tester

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software tester Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG MINH SMART TECH

Mức lương
800 - 1,500 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Nam
Số lượng tuyển
3 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đà Nẵng: Khu Đô Thị Đa Phước

- Nguyễn Tất Thành, Hải Châu

Mô Tả Công Việc Software tester Với Mức Lương 800 - 1,500 USD

• Research and analyze customer requirements (User requirements document), software requirements, and design (Overall design document, database and API analysis, system statistical functions, ...) to determine the testing requirements of the project.
• Develop a software testing plan (Test plan)
• Write software test case documents (Test case)
• Prepare test data
• Perform software testing on Web App, Mobile App (functional and and non-functional)
• Report software defects to defect management tools (JIRA, ...)
• Write software test reports, including defect classification
• Deeply understand non-functional testing (Performance testing, Security Testing,...) are prefer.
• Perform other tasks assigned by the team leader

Với Mức Lương 800 - 1,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Understanding of software testing, including testing phases (integration testing, functional testing, system testing, acceptance testing, ...) and technical testing skills
• Good writing and reading skills in English.
• Strong teamwork skills
• Ability to work under pressure in a professional environment with tight deadlines
• At least 3 years of experience in mobile testing or web testing
• Ability to research and use tools to support software product testing
• Ability to analyze customer requirements and communicate
• High sense of responsibility in work, willing to make time to complete tasks according to project requirements
• Problem-solving skills and the ability to quickly grasp problems, independently learn and solve complex problems.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG MINH SMART TECH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• A good environment where you feel like home and could propel your career path further
• Yearly review and yearly salary adjustment. Devices are provided
• Different Bonus policies:
+ 13th month salary bonus.
+ Performance bonus
+ Motivation bonus
+ Project Bonus
+ Bonus on Public Holidays
• Meal Allowance support policy/month.
• Monthly Happy hour/Tea break/Team building policies and annual Company Trip.
• There are a lot of sports activities to help you maintain your health and relax after work.
• PTI medical care and yearly health check-ups. Social Insurance contribution according to law
• OT policies comply with Law regulations & Annual leave gets paid for unused.
• WFH/Remote is considered in situations.
• Other welfare policies will be discussed in more detail.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG MINH SMART TECH

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG MINH SMART TECH

CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG MINH SMART TECH

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Khu Đa Phước - Nguyễn Tất Thành - Đà Nẵng

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-tester-thu-nhap-800-1500-usd-toan-thoi-gian-tai-da-nang-job250813
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Phần mềm Tinh Vân
Tuyển Kiểm Thử thu nhập 15 - 25 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Phần mềm Tinh Vân
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Spectaq
Tuyển Tester thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Spectaq
Hạn nộp: 30/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển QC Tester thu nhập Tới 30 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 28/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Tới 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển QC Tester thu nhập Tới 30 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 10/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Tới 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm TPS Software
Tuyển QA thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
TPS Software
Hạn nộp: 28/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần giải pháp First Trust Việt Nam
Tuyển Nhân Viên Triển Khai Phần Mềm thu nhập 7 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty cổ phần giải pháp First Trust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 28/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 7 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần giải pháp First Trust Việt Nam
Tuyển Chuyên Viên Phân Tích Nghiệp Vụ thu nhập 7 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty cổ phần giải pháp First Trust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 28/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 7 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển QC Tester thu nhập Tới 30 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 28/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Tới 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH STEPMEDIA SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển QC thu nhập 20 - 30 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH STEPMEDIA SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Manual Tester thu nhập Tới 30 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Tới 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH MTV Thương Mại Vân Thông
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH MTV Thương Mại Vân Thông làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH MTV Thương Mại Vân Thông
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ L.I.F.E
Tuyển Giáo viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ L.I.F.E làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ L.I.F.E
Hạn nộp: 02/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP TM XNK Uyên Phương
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty CP TM XNK Uyên Phương làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 50 Triệu
Công ty CP TM XNK Uyên Phương
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đà Nẵng Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 35 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần Petro Lâm Sơn
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật Công ty Cổ Phần Petro Lâm Sơn làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ Phần Petro Lâm Sơn
Hạn nộp: 26/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm AU-AVAGO CO., LTD
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Marketing AU-AVAGO CO., LTD làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
AU-AVAGO CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GEMS UNITED JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Tuyển Designer GEMS UNITED JOINT STOCK COMPANY làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
GEMS UNITED JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+ làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 47 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn BRG
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn BRG làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn BRG
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thương mại Dịch vụ La Bàn
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty TNHH Thương mại Dịch vụ La Bàn làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Thương mại Dịch vụ La Bàn
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.5 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TIẾP VẬN TOÀN CẦU
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TIẾP VẬN TOÀN CẦU làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TIẾP VẬN TOÀN CẦU
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Phần mềm Tinh Vân
Tuyển Kiểm Thử thu nhập 15 - 25 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Phần mềm Tinh Vân
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Spectaq
Tuyển Tester thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Spectaq
Hạn nộp: 30/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển QC Tester thu nhập Tới 30 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 28/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Tới 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển QC Tester thu nhập Tới 30 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 10/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Tới 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm TPS Software
Tuyển QA thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
TPS Software
Hạn nộp: 28/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần giải pháp First Trust Việt Nam
Tuyển Nhân Viên Triển Khai Phần Mềm thu nhập 7 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty cổ phần giải pháp First Trust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 28/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 7 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần giải pháp First Trust Việt Nam
Tuyển Chuyên Viên Phân Tích Nghiệp Vụ thu nhập 7 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty cổ phần giải pháp First Trust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 28/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 7 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển QC Tester thu nhập Tới 30 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 28/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Tới 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH STEPMEDIA SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển QC thu nhập 20 - 30 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH STEPMEDIA SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Manual Tester thu nhập Tới 30 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Tới 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất