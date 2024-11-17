Tuyển Software tester CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG MINH SMART TECH làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 800 - 1,500 USD

Mức lương 800 - 1,500 USD Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Nam Số lượng tuyển 3 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Đà Nẵng: Khu Đô Thị Đa Phước - Nguyễn Tất Thành, Hải Châu

Mô Tả Công Việc Software tester

• Research and analyze customer requirements (User requirements document), software requirements, and design (Overall design document, database and API analysis, system statistical functions, ...) to determine the testing requirements of the project.

• Develop a software testing plan (Test plan)

• Write software test case documents (Test case)

• Prepare test data

• Perform software testing on Web App, Mobile App (functional and and non-functional)

• Report software defects to defect management tools (JIRA, ...)

• Write software test reports, including defect classification

• Deeply understand non-functional testing (Performance testing, Security Testing,...) are prefer.

• Perform other tasks assigned by the team leader

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

• Understanding of software testing, including testing phases (integration testing, functional testing, system testing, acceptance testing, ...) and technical testing skills

• Good writing and reading skills in English.

• Strong teamwork skills

• Ability to work under pressure in a professional environment with tight deadlines

• At least 3 years of experience in mobile testing or web testing

• Ability to research and use tools to support software product testing

• Ability to analyze customer requirements and communicate

• High sense of responsibility in work, willing to make time to complete tasks according to project requirements

• Problem-solving skills and the ability to quickly grasp problems, independently learn and solve complex problems.

Quyền Lợi Được Hưởng

• A good environment where you feel like home and could propel your career path further

• Yearly review and yearly salary adjustment. Devices are provided

• Different Bonus policies:

+ 13th month salary bonus.

+ Performance bonus

+ Motivation bonus

+ Project Bonus

+ Bonus on Public Holidays

• Meal Allowance support policy/month.

• Monthly Happy hour/Tea break/Team building policies and annual Company Trip.

• There are a lot of sports activities to help you maintain your health and relax after work.

• PTI medical care and yearly health check-ups. Social Insurance contribution according to law

• OT policies comply with Law regulations & Annual leave gets paid for unused.

• WFH/Remote is considered in situations.

• Other welfare policies will be discussed in more detail.

