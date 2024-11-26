Tuyển Thiết kế đồ hoạ GAMIFY STUDIOS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 0 - 0 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thiết kế đồ hoạ Tại GAMIFY STUDIOS
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tân Bình, Quận Tân Bình
Mô Tả Công Việc Thiết kế đồ hoạ Với Mức Lương 0 - 0 Triệu
• UI/UX Design: Lead the end-to-end design process for web game interfaces, including wireframing, prototyping, and visual design, ensuring seamless and intuitive user experiences.
• User Research: Conduct user research, usability testing, and analysis to gather insights and inform design decisions, continuously iterating and improving the user experience.
• Creative Direction: Provide creative direction and guidance to team, fostering a culture of innovation and excellence in design.
• Collaboration: Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather and evaluate user requirements, translating them into wireframes and prototypes
• Prototyping: Rapidly iterate on design concepts through prototyping and user testing, incorporating feedback to refine and optimize interface designs.
• UI Style Guide: Develop and maintain UI style guides and design systems to ensure consistency and scalability across multiple platforms.
• Stay Current: Stay abreast of industry trends, emerging technologies, and best practices in UI/UX design and gaming, applying relevant insights to enhance our games.
Với Mức Lương 0 - 0 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Proficiency in design tools such as Adobe Creative Suite, Sketch, Figma, etc.
• Strong understanding of user-centered design principles, interaction design, and usability testing methodologies.
• Excellent communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to articulate and advocate for design decisions.
• Portfolio showcasing a range of UI/UX design projects, with an emphasis on gaming interfaces and experiences
• Experience working in an agile development environment is a plus.
Tại GAMIFY STUDIOS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
• Attractive salary and annual salary review.
• Full social insurance, health insurance & unemployment insurance according to Vietnam Labour Law.
• 12-day annual leave per year.
• 13th month salary.
• Performance bonus.
• Enjoy diversified activities: Monthly Team-building, Company trip, Play Games
• Working Time: Monday to Friday, 9:00AM - 6:00PM.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại GAMIFY STUDIOS
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI