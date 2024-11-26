Tuyển Thiết kế đồ hoạ GAMIFY STUDIOS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 0 - 0 Triệu

Mức lương 0 - 0 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tân Bình, Quận Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Thiết kế đồ hoạ Với Mức Lương 0 - 0 Triệu

• UI/UX Design: Lead the end-to-end design process for web game interfaces, including wireframing, prototyping, and visual design, ensuring seamless and intuitive user experiences.

• User Research: Conduct user research, usability testing, and analysis to gather insights and inform design decisions, continuously iterating and improving the user experience.

• Creative Direction: Provide creative direction and guidance to team, fostering a culture of innovation and excellence in design.

• Collaboration: Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather and evaluate user requirements, translating them into wireframes and prototypes

• Prototyping: Rapidly iterate on design concepts through prototyping and user testing, incorporating feedback to refine and optimize interface designs.

• UI Style Guide: Develop and maintain UI style guides and design systems to ensure consistency and scalability across multiple platforms.

• Stay Current: Stay abreast of industry trends, emerging technologies, and best practices in UI/UX design and gaming, applying relevant insights to enhance our games.

Với Mức Lương 0 - 0 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• 3+ years of experience in UI/UX design, with a focus on gaming or interactive entertainment.

• Proficiency in design tools such as Adobe Creative Suite, Sketch, Figma, etc.

• Strong understanding of user-centered design principles, interaction design, and usability testing methodologies.

• Excellent communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to articulate and advocate for design decisions.

• Portfolio showcasing a range of UI/UX design projects, with an emphasis on gaming interfaces and experiences

• Experience working in an agile development environment is a plus.

Tại GAMIFY STUDIOS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Working in a professional, friendly, well-equipped office.

• Attractive salary and annual salary review.

• Full social insurance, health insurance & unemployment insurance according to Vietnam Labour Law.

• 12-day annual leave per year.

• 13th month salary.

• Performance bonus.

• Enjoy diversified activities: Monthly Team-building, Company trip, Play Games

• Working Time: Monday to Friday, 9:00AM - 6:00PM.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại GAMIFY STUDIOS

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin