Tuyển Thiết kế đồ hoạ GAMIFY STUDIOS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 0 - 0 Triệu

Tuyển Thiết kế đồ hoạ GAMIFY STUDIOS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 0 - 0 Triệu

GAMIFY STUDIOS
Ngày đăng tuyển: 26/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/12/2024
GAMIFY STUDIOS

Thiết kế đồ hoạ

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thiết kế đồ hoạ Tại GAMIFY STUDIOS

Mức lương
0 - 0 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tân Bình, Quận Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Thiết kế đồ hoạ Với Mức Lương 0 - 0 Triệu

• UI/UX Design: Lead the end-to-end design process for web game interfaces, including wireframing, prototyping, and visual design, ensuring seamless and intuitive user experiences.
• User Research: Conduct user research, usability testing, and analysis to gather insights and inform design decisions, continuously iterating and improving the user experience.
• Creative Direction: Provide creative direction and guidance to team, fostering a culture of innovation and excellence in design.
• Collaboration: Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather and evaluate user requirements, translating them into wireframes and prototypes
• Prototyping: Rapidly iterate on design concepts through prototyping and user testing, incorporating feedback to refine and optimize interface designs.
• UI Style Guide: Develop and maintain UI style guides and design systems to ensure consistency and scalability across multiple platforms.
• Stay Current: Stay abreast of industry trends, emerging technologies, and best practices in UI/UX design and gaming, applying relevant insights to enhance our games.

Với Mức Lương 0 - 0 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• 3+ years of experience in UI/UX design, with a focus on gaming or interactive entertainment.
• Proficiency in design tools such as Adobe Creative Suite, Sketch, Figma, etc.
• Strong understanding of user-centered design principles, interaction design, and usability testing methodologies.
• Excellent communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to articulate and advocate for design decisions.
• Portfolio showcasing a range of UI/UX design projects, with an emphasis on gaming interfaces and experiences
• Experience working in an agile development environment is a plus.

Tại GAMIFY STUDIOS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Working in a professional, friendly, well-equipped office.
• Attractive salary and annual salary review.
• Full social insurance, health insurance & unemployment insurance according to Vietnam Labour Law.
• 12-day annual leave per year.
• 13th month salary.
• Performance bonus.
• Enjoy diversified activities: Monthly Team-building, Company trip, Play Games
• Working Time: Monday to Friday, 9:00AM - 6:00PM.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại GAMIFY STUDIOS

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

GAMIFY STUDIOS

GAMIFY STUDIOS

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 28 Trường Sơn, Phường 2, Quận Tân Bình, HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-ux-designer-thu-nhap-0-0-0-0-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job257433
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ AB GROUP VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân Viên Thiết Kế thu nhập 10 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ AB GROUP VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Phát triển Y Khoa Viet Smile
Tuyển Nhân Viên Thiết Kế thu nhập 13 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Phát triển Y Khoa Viet Smile
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN Y KHOA TOPCARE
Tuyển Nhân Viên Thiết Kế thu nhập 13 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN Y KHOA TOPCARE
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ QUỐC TẾ EBIS
Tuyển Nhân Viên Thiết Kế thu nhập 10 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ QUỐC TẾ EBIS
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ SellerSmith
Tuyển Product Designer thu nhập Tới 1.600 USD Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ SellerSmith
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CHUỖI KHỐI NAMI INNOVATION
Tuyển UI/UX Designer thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CHUỖI KHỐI NAMI INNOVATION
Hạn nộp: 26/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH OUTCUBATOR VIỆT NAM
Tuyển UI/UX Designer thu nhập Tới 1.600 USD Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY TNHH OUTCUBATOR VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 14/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Magenest.,JSC
Tuyển UI/UX Design thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Magenest.,JSC
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm BSS Group
Tuyển UI/UX Designer thu nhập 8 - 10 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
BSS Group
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GAMIFY STUDIOS
Tuyển UX Designer thu nhập 0.0 - 0.0 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
GAMIFY STUDIOS
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Hanoia CO., Ltd
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng Hanoia CO., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 0 - 0 Triệu
Hanoia CO., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH HẢI PHÚC HÂN
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH HẢI PHÚC HÂN làm việc tại Lâm Đồng thu nhập 0 - 0 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH HẢI PHÚC HÂN
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Lâm Đồng Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ AB GROUP VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân Viên Thiết Kế thu nhập 10 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ AB GROUP VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Phát triển Y Khoa Viet Smile
Tuyển Nhân Viên Thiết Kế thu nhập 13 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Phát triển Y Khoa Viet Smile
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN Y KHOA TOPCARE
Tuyển Nhân Viên Thiết Kế thu nhập 13 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN Y KHOA TOPCARE
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ QUỐC TẾ EBIS
Tuyển Nhân Viên Thiết Kế thu nhập 10 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ QUỐC TẾ EBIS
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ SellerSmith
Tuyển Product Designer thu nhập Tới 1.600 USD Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ SellerSmith
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CHUỖI KHỐI NAMI INNOVATION
Tuyển UI/UX Designer thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CHUỖI KHỐI NAMI INNOVATION
Hạn nộp: 26/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH OUTCUBATOR VIỆT NAM
Tuyển UI/UX Designer thu nhập Tới 1.600 USD Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY TNHH OUTCUBATOR VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 14/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Magenest.,JSC
Tuyển UI/UX Design thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Magenest.,JSC
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm BSS Group
Tuyển UI/UX Designer thu nhập 8 - 10 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
BSS Group
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GAMIFY STUDIOS
Tuyển UX Designer thu nhập 0.0 - 0.0 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
GAMIFY STUDIOS
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất