Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH VOS DISCOVERY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH VOS DISCOVERY
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/12/2024
IT phần mềm

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT phần mềm Tại CÔNG TY TNHH VOS DISCOVERY

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
3 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Toà nhà N01

- T2 Ngoại Giao Đoàn, Bắc Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Maintain and develop websites and web applications to ensure smooth performance and scalability.
Build websites based on provided designs in a timely and efficient manner.
Maintain, update, and troubleshoot website issues to ensure security, functionality, and high performance.
Provide technical guidance and clear instructions to team members on best practices.
Participate in meetings to discuss requirements for digital products, such as websites and marketing campaigns.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Must have:
3+ years of experience in web development, with strong expertise in front-end development.
Proven experience in building high-traffic websites with a focus on performance and security.
Strong expertise in CMS platforms like WordPress and Strapi.
Proficient understanding of front-end technologies, including HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript.
Experience with frameworks: jQuery, Vuejs, Bootstrap, ReactJs
Hands-on experience with RESTful APIs
Familiarity with SEO, cache optimization, and website speed improvements is a plus.
A responsible, proactive attitude with a positive and can-do mindset.
Nice to have:
Fluency in English (reading, writing, speaking, and listening).
A clear UX/UI mindset with an understanding of user-centric design.
Experience with plugins & customization on plugins in Wordpress
Backend development experience (PHP, Python, NodeJs)
Familiarity with Agile/Scrum methodologies.
Experience working in a fast-growing startup environment.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH VOS DISCOVERY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Full compliance with salary policies, insurance contributions at full salary, and benefits according to Vietnamese law and labor regulations.
Open working culture: Encouraging you to propose, implement, and innovate aligned with the company's vision.
Career development opportunities that support your long-term professional growth.
A dynamic, open, cheerful, and creative work environment fostering collaboration and innovation.
Opportunities to collaborate with global partners.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH VOS DISCOVERY

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH VOS DISCOVERY

CÔNG TY TNHH VOS DISCOVERY

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 2, Tòa nhà B thuộc Vườn Ươm Doanh nghiệp, Lô D.01, Đường Tân Thuận, Khu Chế Xuất Tân Thuận, Phường Tân Thuận Đông, Quận 7, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

