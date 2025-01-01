Giới thiệu Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp Vĩnh Tường Miền Bắc Việt Nam

Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and solutions for the construction, mobility and industrial markets. Developed through a continuous innovation process, our integrated solutions provide sustainability and performance in daily life, addressing the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry. In this way, we contribute to reducing carbon emissions, leveraging resource efficiency and increasing circularity. Saint-Gobain believes in progress and seeks to be a game-changer that improves individual and collective health and wellness. We are convinced that the solutions that meet everyone’s essential needs and allow us to live better together, without jeopardizing future generations, are still to be invented. Our commitment to reach this ambitious objective is guided by our shared purpose “MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME”. €51.2 billion in sales in 2022 168,000 employees, located in 75 countries Committed to achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050