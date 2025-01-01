Danh sách Công ty >

Thông tin công ty & tin tuyển dụng từ Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp Vĩnh Tường Miền Bắc Việt Nam

banner-company

Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp Vĩnh Tường Miền Bắc Việt Nam

100 - 499 Nhân viên
0 người theo dõi

Giới thiệu Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp Vĩnh Tường Miền Bắc Việt Nam

Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and solutions for the construction, mobility and industrial markets. Developed through a continuous innovation process, our integrated solutions provide sustainability and performance in daily life, addressing the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry. In this way, we contribute to reducing carbon emissions, leveraging resource efficiency and increasing circularity. Saint-Gobain believes in progress and seeks to be a game-changer that improves individual and collective health and wellness. We are convinced that the solutions that meet everyone’s essential needs and allow us to live better together, without jeopardizing future generations, are still to be invented. Our commitment to reach this ambitious objective is guided by our shared purpose “MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME”. €51.2 billion in sales in 2022 168,000 employees, located in 75 countries Committed to achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050

Tin tuyển dụng mới nhất toàn quốc

CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA

Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA

Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025

Hà Nội 10 - 20 Triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM

Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025

Bình Dương 10 - 20 Triệu Kinh nghiệm: Không yêu cầu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTRACO E&C

Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTRACO E&C làm việc tại Nam Định thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTRACO E&C

Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025

Nam Định 15 - 25 Triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM

Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025

Hồ Chí Minh 6 - 20 Triệu Kinh nghiệm: Không yêu cầu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH

Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH

Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025

Hồ Chí Minh 15 - 25 Triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Edufit

Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu

Edufit

Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025

Hà Nội 15 - 19 Triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm

Thông tin liên hệ

Địa chỉ
Thôn Vĩnh Bảo xã Vĩnh Khúc huyện Văn Giang tỉnh Hưng Yên

Chia sẻ công ty tới bạn bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/cong-ty-tnhh-cong-nghiep-vinh-tuong-mien-bac-viet-nam-ntd168001
Copy url
Mạng xã hội

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Phát triển mặt bằng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN HƯNG YÊN làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN HƯNG YÊN
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Đầu tư ứng dụng sản xuất bao bì Việt Pro Company làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu Công ty TNHH Đầu tư ứng dụng sản xuất bao bì Việt Pro Company
60 - 80 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty Cổ phần đầu tư phát triển đô thị và khu công nghiệp làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 16 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần đầu tư phát triển đô thị và khu công nghiệp
16 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN THÉP POSHACO làm việc tại Phú Thọ thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN THÉP POSHACO
20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI HBC MIỀN BẮC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 70 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI HBC MIỀN BẮC
40 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Tiếng Hàn CÔNG TY TNHH HA HAE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH HA HAE VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên Navigos Search làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 25 - 30 USD Navigos Search
25 - 30 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CÔNG TY TNHH SX & TM QT PLASTIC làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SX & TM QT PLASTIC
8 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Dịch vụ Gia tăng MobiFone làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Dịch vụ Gia tăng MobiFone
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán thuế CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP SAO ĐỎ VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 12 - 17 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP SAO ĐỎ VIỆT NAM
12 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ ECOTEK làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ ECOTEK
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán sản xuất CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ XNK NỘI THẤT THÀNH CÔNG làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ XNK NỘI THẤT THÀNH CÔNG
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH MTV Mirae Asset làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH MTV Mirae Asset
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh bất động sản CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN JOY HOMES làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 50 - 100 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN JOY HOMES
50 - 100 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH Dược Phẩm Và Trang Thiết Bị Y Tế Hoàng Đức làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Dược Phẩm Và Trang Thiết Bị Y Tế Hoàng Đức
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm