Tuyển Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) Công Ty Cổ Phần GMO-Z.com RUNSYSTEM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 35 Triệu

Prospecting: At the beginning stage of work, Lead prospecting is a necessary task in duty that candidate must perform.
Being an active hunter to aggressively find business opportunities through email prospecting, Linkedin approaching, Cold Calling, Customer Referral, Networks, Events, etc
Qualifying: Being sharp and smart to question the prospect and convert them to a sales qualified lead (SQL).
Developing: Coordinating with the Pre-Sales Team to consult solutions to the SQL, promoting the conversation/ discussion between GMO and the SQL to push up the deal.
Proposal and Quotation Handling: Preparing the Quotation/Proposal together with Pre-sales team/Delivery team and presenting those documents to the potential customer.
Deal Closing: After Proposal presentation, perform the deal closing skill to convert the potential customer to the official client of GMO.
Customer Success: Accompanying the Client (After sales services/ taking care/ support/ branding/ up-sell/ customer’s demand understanding time by time/ trust building up…) and transform them to the Loyal/Key Accounts.
OTHER RESPONSIBILITIES
Training: Being responsible for training other Sales Intern/Fresher/ Junior AM with the different sales skills (training sessions/ guideline/ one-one supporting) under assignment of Sales Director.
Sales Strategy contributing and marketing: Together with Sales Director build the Sales Strategy for each strategic Market and collaborate with Marketing/PR team to promote and branding GMO to the Global (develop and mass out the marketing campaigns)
KPI Report & Review: Being responsible for handling the weekly/monthly/quarterly report upon the assignment of Sales Director.
Together with Sales Director to review the Sales KPI of division (Booking Revenue/ Invoice Revenue/ Lead generation/ Necessary training needed to promote the capability and Sales ability Division.
Smart, aggressive, ambitious to conquer new challenges (Hungry to earn money).
Excellent presentation & communication skills (ice-breaking, storytelling, and conversation maintenance).
Good negotiation, good listening & questioning skills, time management, and problem-solving skills.
English: Intermediate Level (Nice to have).
Korean: Advanced level (Topik 5/topik 6, International Background is preferable).
Hard-working and self-accountable.
At least 02-year experience in Sales B2B with a proven track record.
Desirable (Good to have):
Bachelor’s degree or equivalent years of experience in a related position.
Experience working/living in cross-culture, international environments.
Background in the IT industry, especially in Korea Market
Prefer good-looking candidates.
Salary Review: Twice a year.
Clear career path at GMO (Discuss directly with Sales Director to figure out the expectations and the ability to meet the expectations with the clearance time/period)
To be trained full sales processes and sales skills by Sales Manager/ Sales Director
Full Allowances and Compensations following up the Company Policies.
Young and Dynamic working environment
Join all activities/ clubs of GMO-Z.com RUNSYSTEM.
a. Allowances:
Lunch allowance: VND 730,000
Commuting allowance: If the distance between your home and place of work is 10 km or more, then you will receive an allowance of VND 200.000
Allowance for obtaining foreign language/professional certificate: VND 1,000,000 - VND 5,000,000.
b. Bonuses and gifts:
Birthday gift: VND 300.000
Year-end party.
Company anniversary party.
Performance bonus at the end of the year (cash).
All-hands Company Trip each year.
c. Leaves:
Public holidays: Take time off and spend it with your family during your country’s public national/regional/state holidays.
Annual leave: 12 days/year and to be pro-rata rated for the actual monthly working period for full-time staff. Applied after the probation.
