Tuyển Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) Công Ty Cổ Phần GMO-Z.com RUNSYSTEM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 35 Triệu

Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng)

Prospecting: At the beginning stage of work, Lead prospecting is a necessary task in duty that candidate must perform.

Being an active hunter to aggressively find business opportunities through email prospecting, Linkedin approaching, Cold Calling, Customer Referral, Networks, Events, etc

Qualifying: Being sharp and smart to question the prospect and convert them to a sales qualified lead (SQL).

Developing: Coordinating with the Pre-Sales Team to consult solutions to the SQL, promoting the conversation/ discussion between GMO and the SQL to push up the deal.

Proposal and Quotation Handling: Preparing the Quotation/Proposal together with Pre-sales team/Delivery team and presenting those documents to the potential customer.

Deal Closing: After Proposal presentation, perform the deal closing skill to convert the potential customer to the official client of GMO.

Customer Success: Accompanying the Client (After sales services/ taking care/ support/ branding/ up-sell/ customer’s demand understanding time by time/ trust building up…) and transform them to the Loyal/Key Accounts.

OTHER RESPONSIBILITIES

Training: Being responsible for training other Sales Intern/Fresher/ Junior AM with the different sales skills (training sessions/ guideline/ one-one supporting) under assignment of Sales Director.

Sales Strategy contributing and marketing: Together with Sales Director build the Sales Strategy for each strategic Market and collaborate with Marketing/PR team to promote and branding GMO to the Global (develop and mass out the marketing campaigns)

KPI Report & Review: Being responsible for handling the weekly/monthly/quarterly report upon the assignment of Sales Director.

Together with Sales Director to review the Sales KPI of division (Booking Revenue/ Invoice Revenue/ Lead generation/ Necessary training needed to promote the capability and Sales ability Division.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Essential:

Smart, aggressive, ambitious to conquer new challenges (Hungry to earn money).

Excellent presentation & communication skills (ice-breaking, storytelling, and conversation maintenance).

Good negotiation, good listening & questioning skills, time management, and problem-solving skills.

English: Intermediate Level (Nice to have).

Korean: Advanced level (Topik 5/topik 6, International Background is preferable).

Hard-working and self-accountable.

At least 02-year experience in Sales B2B with a proven track record.

Desirable (Good to have):

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent years of experience in a related position.

Experience working/living in cross-culture, international environments.

Background in the IT industry, especially in Korea Market

Prefer good-looking candidates.

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần GMO-Z.com RUNSYSTEM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Package: Based Salary Up to 25.000.000VNĐ + Sales Bonus (Follow up the Sales Incentives Policy of the division)

Salary Review: Twice a year.

Clear career path at GMO (Discuss directly with Sales Director to figure out the expectations and the ability to meet the expectations with the clearance time/period)

To be trained full sales processes and sales skills by Sales Manager/ Sales Director

Full Allowances and Compensations following up the Company Policies.

Young and Dynamic working environment

Join all activities/ clubs of GMO-Z.com RUNSYSTEM.

a. Allowances:

Lunch allowance: VND 730,000

Commuting allowance: If the distance between your home and place of work is 10 km or more, then you will receive an allowance of VND 200.000

Allowance for obtaining foreign language/professional certificate: VND 1,000,000 - VND 5,000,000.

b. Bonuses and gifts:

Birthday gift: VND 300.000

Year-end party.

Company anniversary party.

Performance bonus at the end of the year (cash).

All-hands Company Trip each year.

c. Leaves:

Public holidays: Take time off and spend it with your family during your country’s public national/regional/state holidays.

Annual leave: 12 days/year and to be pro-rata rated for the actual monthly working period for full-time staff. Applied after the probation.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần GMO-Z.com RUNSYSTEM

