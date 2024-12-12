Tuyển Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 23 - 28 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre
Mức lương
23 - 28 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Nữ
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội:
- Đống Đa, Hà Nội, Quận Đống Đa
Mô Tả Công Việc Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) Với Mức Lương 23 - 28 Triệu
Main mission：Customer management, Sales activities
- Caring existing customers (70%)
- Improve business by finding new customers and making sales (30%)
- Communicating with Japanese manager in business negotiations (in Japanese and English)
Với Mức Lương 23 - 28 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Gender：Woman
Age：Under30
Education level：University
Language：Japanese, English
No. of experienced year：No need (if the applicant has willingness to work)
Key experience：No need (if the applicant has willingness to work)
Must have:
・Japanese skill (N1)
・English skill（Business level）
＊Company's official language
Nice to have:
・Working Experience in Japan or with Japanese people
・Working Experience in Insurance Industry
・Good at mathmatics
Age：Under30
Education level：University
Language：Japanese, English
No. of experienced year：No need (if the applicant has willingness to work)
Key experience：No need (if the applicant has willingness to work)
Must have:
・Japanese skill (N1)
・English skill（Business level）
＊Company's official language
Nice to have:
・Working Experience in Japan or with Japanese people
・Working Experience in Insurance Industry
・Good at mathmatics
Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
■Salary :1000USD（Net Income）
＊Depends on Language Level
■Working time：Monday - Friday: 8:30-17:30
■Benefit
- Salary of 13th month
- Insurance
- Health check
- 15 days paid leave (21 Days after 2nd year)
- Probation 3 month: 100% salary
- Bonus depends on Sales outcome
＊Depends on Language Level
■Working time：Monday - Friday: 8:30-17:30
■Benefit
- Salary of 13th month
- Insurance
- Health check
- 15 days paid leave (21 Days after 2nd year)
- Probation 3 month: 100% salary
- Bonus depends on Sales outcome
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI