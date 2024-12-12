Tuyển Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 23 - 28 Triệu

Mức lương 23 - 28 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Nữ Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Đống Đa, Hà Nội, Quận Đống Đa

Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng)

Main mission：Customer management, Sales activities

- Caring existing customers (70%)

- Improve business by finding new customers and making sales (30%)

- Communicating with Japanese manager in business negotiations (in Japanese and English)

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Gender：Woman

Age：Under30

Education level：University

Language：Japanese, English

No. of experienced year：No need (if the applicant has willingness to work)

Key experience：No need (if the applicant has willingness to work)

Must have:

・Japanese skill (N1)

・English skill（Business level）

＊Company's official language

Nice to have:

・Working Experience in Japan or with Japanese people

・Working Experience in Insurance Industry

・Good at mathmatics

Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

■Salary :1000USD（Net Income）

＊Depends on Language Level

■Working time：Monday - Friday: 8:30-17:30

■Benefit

- Salary of 13th month

- Insurance

- Health check

- 15 days paid leave (21 Days after 2nd year)

- Probation 3 month: 100% salary

- Bonus depends on Sales outcome

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

