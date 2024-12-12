Tuyển Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 23 - 28 Triệu

Tuyển Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 23 - 28 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 12/01/2025
Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng)

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Mức lương
23 - 28 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Nữ
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Đống Đa, Hà Nội, Quận Đống Đa

Mô Tả Công Việc Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) Với Mức Lương 23 - 28 Triệu

Main mission：Customer management, Sales activities
- Caring existing customers (70%)
- Improve business by finding new customers and making sales (30%)
- Communicating with Japanese manager in business negotiations (in Japanese and English)

Với Mức Lương 23 - 28 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Gender：Woman
Age：Under30
Education level：University
Language：Japanese, English
No. of experienced year：No need (if the applicant has willingness to work)
Key experience：No need (if the applicant has willingness to work)
Must have:
・Japanese skill (N1)
・English skill（Business level）
＊Company's official language
Nice to have:
・Working Experience in Japan or with Japanese people
・Working Experience in Insurance Industry
・Good at mathmatics

Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

■Salary :1000USD（Net Income）
＊Depends on Language Level
■Working time：Monday - Friday: 8:30-17:30
■Benefit
- Salary of 13th month
- Insurance
- Health check
- 15 days paid leave (21 Days after 2nd year)
- Probation 3 month: 100% salary
- Bonus depends on Sales outcome

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 57 Nguyễn Văn Giai, Đa Kao, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-account-manager-quan-ly-khach-hang-thu-nhap-23-28-trieu-vnd-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job268041
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Dịch Vụ Thương Mại Đệ Nhất
Tuyển Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Dịch Vụ Thương Mại Đệ Nhất làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 50 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Dịch Vụ Thương Mại Đệ Nhất
Hạn nộp: 25/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MẠNG XÃ HỘI DU LỊCH HAHALOLO - CHI NHÁNH HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MẠNG XÃ HỘI DU LỊCH HAHALOLO - CHI NHÁNH HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MẠNG XÃ HỘI DU LỊCH HAHALOLO - CHI NHÁNH HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 24/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm JobsGO Recruit
Tuyển Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 50 Triệu
JobsGO Recruit
Hạn nộp: 21/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Dịch Vụ Thương Mại Đệ Nhất
Tuyển Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Dịch Vụ Thương Mại Đệ Nhất làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 50 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Dịch Vụ Thương Mại Đệ Nhất
Hạn nộp: 21/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH BlueMedia Việt Nam
Tuyển Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) Công ty TNHH BlueMedia Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty TNHH BlueMedia Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 20/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MBB RETAIL
Tuyển Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MBB RETAIL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MBB RETAIL
Hạn nộp: 20/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Tới 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Dịch Vụ Thương Mại Đệ Nhất
Tuyển Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Dịch Vụ Thương Mại Đệ Nhất làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 23 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Dịch Vụ Thương Mại Đệ Nhất
Hạn nộp: 19/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 23 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MBB RETAIL
Tuyển Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MBB RETAIL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MBB RETAIL
Hạn nộp: 12/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Tới 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm JobsGO Recruit
Tuyển Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu
JobsGO Recruit
Hạn nộp: 23/03/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Tới 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MBB RETAIL
Tuyển Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MBB RETAIL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MBB RETAIL
Hạn nộp: 21/03/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Tới 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Dịch Vụ Thương Mại Đệ Nhất
Tuyển Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Dịch Vụ Thương Mại Đệ Nhất làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 50 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Dịch Vụ Thương Mại Đệ Nhất
Hạn nộp: 25/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MẠNG XÃ HỘI DU LỊCH HAHALOLO - CHI NHÁNH HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MẠNG XÃ HỘI DU LỊCH HAHALOLO - CHI NHÁNH HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MẠNG XÃ HỘI DU LỊCH HAHALOLO - CHI NHÁNH HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 24/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm JobsGO Recruit
Tuyển Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 50 Triệu
JobsGO Recruit
Hạn nộp: 21/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Dịch Vụ Thương Mại Đệ Nhất
Tuyển Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Dịch Vụ Thương Mại Đệ Nhất làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 50 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Dịch Vụ Thương Mại Đệ Nhất
Hạn nộp: 21/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH BlueMedia Việt Nam
Tuyển Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) Công ty TNHH BlueMedia Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty TNHH BlueMedia Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 20/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MBB RETAIL
Tuyển Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MBB RETAIL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MBB RETAIL
Hạn nộp: 20/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Tới 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Dịch Vụ Thương Mại Đệ Nhất
Tuyển Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Dịch Vụ Thương Mại Đệ Nhất làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 23 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Dịch Vụ Thương Mại Đệ Nhất
Hạn nộp: 19/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 23 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MBB RETAIL
Tuyển Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MBB RETAIL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MBB RETAIL
Hạn nộp: 12/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Tới 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm JobsGO Recruit
Tuyển Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu
JobsGO Recruit
Hạn nộp: 23/03/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Tới 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MBB RETAIL
Tuyển Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MBB RETAIL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MBB RETAIL
Hạn nộp: 21/03/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Tới 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ HÀNG HẢI HÀNG KHÔNG CON CÁ HEO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ HÀNG HẢI HÀNG KHÔNG CON CÁ HEO
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) Công ty CP Savvycom làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 35 Triệu Công ty CP Savvycom
30 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) ANNAM GOURMET Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận ANNAM GOURMET Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) Công ty TNHH ZTE HK (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH ZTE HK (Việt Nam)
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) Công ty Cổ phần Thế Giới Số DIGIWORLD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Thế Giới Số DIGIWORLD Pro Company
12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) Công ty cổ phần Synodus làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần Synodus
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn IDC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn IDC
20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 23 - 28 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre
23 - 28 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 9 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
8 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) Công Ty Cổ Phần GMO-Z.com RUNSYSTEM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 35 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần GMO-Z.com RUNSYSTEM
15 - 35 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Dịch Vụ Thương Mại Đệ Nhất làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 23 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Dịch Vụ Thương Mại Đệ Nhất
18 - 23 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Dịch Vụ Thương Mại Đệ Nhất làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 50 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Dịch Vụ Thương Mại Đệ Nhất
20 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 50 Triệu JobsGO Recruit
20 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MẠNG XÃ HỘI DU LỊCH HAHALOLO - CHI NHÁNH HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MẠNG XÃ HỘI DU LỊCH HAHALOLO - CHI NHÁNH HÀ NỘI
18 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Dịch Vụ Thương Mại Đệ Nhất làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 50 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Dịch Vụ Thương Mại Đệ Nhất
20 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm