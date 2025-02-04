Tuyển Bán vé máy bay (Ticketing/Booker) Singapore Airlines làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Bán vé máy bay (Ticketing/Booker) Tại Singapore Airlines
- Đà Nẵng: Da Nang International Airport, Da Nang City
ABOUT SINGAPORE AIRLINES
Our office in Da Nang City, Vietnam, is recruiting a Customer Services Agent (based in Da Nang International Airport, Da Nang City) and we are pleased to invite applications for this position.
JOB DESCRIPTION
The Customer Services Agent (CSA) is responsible and accountable for the day-to-day punctuality and smooth operations of inbound and outbound flights at Da Nang City airport. Key tasks include customer service, pre/post-flight administrative work, managing of Ground Handling Agents at check-in, boarding and arrival. S/he is required to resolve any situations which arise during irregular operations. S/he will also be responsible for supporting and driving performance in the cargo and ramp operations functional areas. S/he will be required to assist Station Manager and Senior/Customer Services Officer wherever needed.
The role requires knowledge and understanding of the SIA Group passenger and cargo products, handling, and operational procedures. Some amount of office administration duties and ad-hoc projects are also required.
If you are adaptable, enjoy working in a dynamic environment with people, and interested in the above roles, this could be the ideal career for you.
