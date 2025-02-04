Tuyển Bán vé máy bay (Ticketing/Booker) Singapore Airlines làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Singapore Airlines
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/03/2025
Singapore Airlines

Bán vé máy bay (Ticketing/Booker)

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Bán vé máy bay (Ticketing/Booker) Tại Singapore Airlines

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Mới tốt nghiệp
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đà Nẵng: Da Nang International Airport, Da Nang City

Mô Tả Công Việc Bán vé máy bay (Ticketing/Booker) Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

ABOUT SINGAPORE AIRLINES
Our office in Da Nang City, Vietnam, is recruiting a Customer Services Agent (based in Da Nang International Airport, Da Nang City) and we are pleased to invite applications for this position.
JOB DESCRIPTION
The Customer Services Agent (CSA) is responsible and accountable for the day-to-day punctuality and smooth operations of inbound and outbound flights at Da Nang City airport. Key tasks include customer service, pre/post-flight administrative work, managing of Ground Handling Agents at check-in, boarding and arrival. S/he is required to resolve any situations which arise during irregular operations. S/he will also be responsible for supporting and driving performance in the cargo and ramp operations functional areas. S/he will be required to assist Station Manager and Senior/Customer Services Officer wherever needed.
The role requires knowledge and understanding of the SIA Group passenger and cargo products, handling, and operational procedures. Some amount of office administration duties and ad-hoc projects are also required.
If you are adaptable, enjoy working in a dynamic environment with people, and interested in the above roles, this could be the ideal career for you.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Singapore Airlines Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Singapore Airlines

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Suite 101, 29 Le Duan Street, Dist.1, HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

