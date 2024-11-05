Tuyển Quy hoạch và phát triển bất động sản Công ty TNHH Nestlé Việt Nam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Quy hoạch và phát triển bất động sản Công ty TNHH Nestlé Việt Nam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH Nestlé Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/12/2024
Công ty TNHH Nestlé Việt Nam

Quy hoạch và phát triển bất động sản

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Quy hoạch và phát triển bất động sản Tại Công ty TNHH Nestlé Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đồng Nai:

- Đồng Nai

Mô Tả Công Việc Quy hoạch và phát triển bất động sản Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Main Purpose of Job
- An engineer in the project team supporting the refrigeration lead for -50Deg C NH3/CO2 cascade refrigeration plant design and installation, having close alignment and collaboration with multiple stakeholders through the project life cycle.
- The role is to plan, coordinate, execute, and finalize projects according to strict deadlines and within the Capex budget for the refrigeration plant. This includes acquiring resources and coordinating the efforts of team members and third-party contractors or consultants to deliver projects according to plan.
MAIN DUTIES
• Refrigeration System Design:
- Support the Project Engineer lead in defining the project scope, goals and deliverables that support business goals in the refrigeration system. Working with process user/TCU and design consultant to finalize the required system design (including URS, P&ID and TPM characteristics) within the deadline.
- Closely working with draftsman in developing the installation designs (BIM). Ensure system design fulfills process operation requirements per Nestle standards & requirements.
• Project Management:
- Support refrigeration leads to create detailed project timelines, budgets, and resource allocation plans. Identify potential issues, and implement corrective actions as necessary.
- Supervised and guidance for the overall site refrigeration installation works and monitored the progress. Manage the day-to-day operations aspects of the project - refrigeration works and support the E&A installation.
- Close coordination with construction streams and startup streams, ensuring all the installation designs are fitting to the integrating BIM design and operational requirements, delivering the first-time-right installation.
• Lead and manage:
- Coordinate with the external installation team to ensure a safe and smooth installation execution; resolve any conflict between owner-contractors and among contractors.
- Mobilize resources (internal & external).
- Execute refrigeration installation and commissioning timely by making sure the on-time overall freeze-drying commission, and finally ensure the product and testing quality level is appropriate.
• Safety and Health:
- Implement site SHE protocols to ensure installation work is done safely, observing all company/governmental regulations. Conducts safety audits.
- Promote the development of environmentally friendly and sustainable solutions.
- Standard and Compliance: Ensure that installation by contractors is according to specifications and complies with relevant regulations and Nestle's standards.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor's Degree of electromechanical refrigeration, heat refrigeration, industrial refrigeration, thermal engineering or related.
• 5 years of hands-on experience in NH3 or NH3/CO2 Cascade large built-up system operating in subzero condition.
• Strong Understanding of Refrigeration Thermodynamics and NH3 Safety.
• Experience in operating or installing different types of evaporators running with NH3 or CO2 like air coolers, hardening tunnels, etc.
• Minimum 2-year experience in installing and Commissioning NH3 Large built-up system or NH3/CO2 cascade system
• Familiar with related international standards (ANSI/ASME B31.5 or EN14276-2) on Refrigeration piping construction, insulation, and testing.
• Knowledge of basic electrical and automation systems and components for a process plant
• Ability to develop & deploy the refrigeration systems design according to required specifications.
• Good knowledge of industrial SHE requirements and local legislation to ensure safe working conditions.
• Knowledge of Food plant principles and hygienic engineering.
• Can read & write English documents.
• Knowledge of operational Maintenance

Tại Công ty TNHH Nestlé Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng
13th & 14th Month Fixed Salary + Yearly Performance Bonus
Chăm sóc sức khoẻ
Additional Health Care for Employee
Xe đưa đón
Transportation supported (for employees in Ho Chi Minh City)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Nestlé Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Nestlé Việt Nam

Công ty TNHH Nestlé Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lầu 5, Empress Tower 138-142 Hai Bà Trưng, Phường Đa Kao, Quận 1, Tp.Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-dau-thau-bat-dong-san-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-dong-nai-job262458
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Năng Lượng Tái Tạo Miền Nam
Tuyển Đấu thầu bất động sản thu nhập Thỏa thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công Ty TNHH Năng Lượng Tái Tạo Miền Nam
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THE COCOA PROJECT
Tuyển Đấu thầu bất động sản thu nhập Thỏa thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH THE COCOA PROJECT
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TID INDUSTRIAL
Tuyển Đấu thầu bất động sản thu nhập 12 - 15 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Thái Bình
CÔNG TY TNHH TID INDUSTRIAL
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Thái Bình Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Maincare
Tuyển Đấu thầu bất động sản thu nhập 10 - 12 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công Ty TNHH Maincare
Hạn nộp: 30/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Boston Việt Nam
Tuyển Đấu thầu bất động sản thu nhập Thỏa thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Boston Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DELOITTE CONSULTING SOUTHEAST ASIA (SEA)
Tuyển Đấu thầu bất động sản thu nhập Thỏa thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
DELOITTE CONSULTING SOUTHEAST ASIA (SEA)
Hạn nộp: 01/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Năng Lượng Mặt Trời Nami
Tuyển Đấu thầu bất động sản thu nhập Thỏa thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công Ty Cổ Phần Năng Lượng Mặt Trời Nami
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần TID
Tuyển Đấu thầu bất động sản thu nhập 11 - 14 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công Ty Cổ Phần TID
Hạn nộp: 08/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 11 - 14 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Xây Dựng Kiến Trúc Trí
Tuyển Đấu thầu bất động sản thu nhập 17 - 22 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công Ty TNHH Xây Dựng Kiến Trúc Trí
Hạn nộp: 26/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 17 - 22 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm JobsGO Recruit
Tuyển Đấu thầu bất động sản thu nhập 8 - 15 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
JobsGO Recruit
Hạn nộp: 12/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Chi nhánh Công ty cổ phần công nghiệp nhựa Phú Lâm
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật Chi nhánh Công ty cổ phần công nghiệp nhựa Phú Lâm làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu
Chi nhánh Công ty cổ phần công nghiệp nhựa Phú Lâm
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 11 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đồng Nai Bình Dương Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công TY Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đèo Cả
Tuyển Kế toán dự án Công TY Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đèo Cả làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 14 - 16 Triệu
Công TY Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đèo Cả
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Bình Dương Đồng Nai Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cargill Vietnam
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Cargill Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cargill Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 01/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP DNP HOLDING
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CP DNP HOLDING làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP DNP HOLDING
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 1 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Hà Nội Hải Phòng Quảng Ninh Hải Dương Thanh Hóa Ninh Bình Nam Định Hà Nam Hưng Yên Thái Bình Bắc Ninh Bắc Giang Lạng Sơn Thái Nguyên Bắc Kạn Tuyên Quang Hà Giang Cao Bằng Vĩnh Phúc Hòa Bình Phú Thọ Lào Cai Yên Bái Sơn La Điện Biên Lai Châu Kiên Giang Cà Mau Bạc Liêu Sóc Trăng Cần Thơ An Giang Đồng Tháp Tiền Giang Long An Bến Tre Đồng Nai Hà Tĩnh Bình Phước Nghệ An Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Thương mại và Kỹ thuật Hòa Bình
Tuyển Kỹ sư điện Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Thương mại và Kỹ thuật Hòa Bình làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 14 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Thương mại và Kỹ thuật Hòa Bình
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hưng Yên Đồng Nai Hà Nội Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 14 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ KHÍ NHỰA VIỆT ÚC
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ KHÍ NHỰA VIỆT ÚC làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 8 - 9 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ KHÍ NHỰA VIỆT ÚC
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 8 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Tuyển Giao dịch viên Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 31 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Năng Lượng Tái Tạo Miền Nam
Tuyển Đấu thầu bất động sản thu nhập Thỏa thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công Ty TNHH Năng Lượng Tái Tạo Miền Nam
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THE COCOA PROJECT
Tuyển Đấu thầu bất động sản thu nhập Thỏa thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH THE COCOA PROJECT
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TID INDUSTRIAL
Tuyển Đấu thầu bất động sản thu nhập 12 - 15 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Thái Bình
CÔNG TY TNHH TID INDUSTRIAL
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Thái Bình Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Maincare
Tuyển Đấu thầu bất động sản thu nhập 10 - 12 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công Ty TNHH Maincare
Hạn nộp: 30/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Boston Việt Nam
Tuyển Đấu thầu bất động sản thu nhập Thỏa thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Boston Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DELOITTE CONSULTING SOUTHEAST ASIA (SEA)
Tuyển Đấu thầu bất động sản thu nhập Thỏa thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
DELOITTE CONSULTING SOUTHEAST ASIA (SEA)
Hạn nộp: 01/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Năng Lượng Mặt Trời Nami
Tuyển Đấu thầu bất động sản thu nhập Thỏa thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công Ty Cổ Phần Năng Lượng Mặt Trời Nami
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần TID
Tuyển Đấu thầu bất động sản thu nhập 11 - 14 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công Ty Cổ Phần TID
Hạn nộp: 08/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 11 - 14 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Xây Dựng Kiến Trúc Trí
Tuyển Đấu thầu bất động sản thu nhập 17 - 22 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công Ty TNHH Xây Dựng Kiến Trúc Trí
Hạn nộp: 26/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 17 - 22 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm JobsGO Recruit
Tuyển Đấu thầu bất động sản thu nhập 8 - 15 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
JobsGO Recruit
Hạn nộp: 12/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất