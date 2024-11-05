Tuyển Quy hoạch và phát triển bất động sản Công ty TNHH Nestlé Việt Nam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Main Purpose of Job

- An engineer in the project team supporting the refrigeration lead for -50Deg C NH3/CO2 cascade refrigeration plant design and installation, having close alignment and collaboration with multiple stakeholders through the project life cycle.

- The role is to plan, coordinate, execute, and finalize projects according to strict deadlines and within the Capex budget for the refrigeration plant. This includes acquiring resources and coordinating the efforts of team members and third-party contractors or consultants to deliver projects according to plan.

MAIN DUTIES

• Refrigeration System Design:

- Support the Project Engineer lead in defining the project scope, goals and deliverables that support business goals in the refrigeration system. Working with process user/TCU and design consultant to finalize the required system design (including URS, P&ID and TPM characteristics) within the deadline.

- Closely working with draftsman in developing the installation designs (BIM). Ensure system design fulfills process operation requirements per Nestle standards & requirements.

• Project Management:

- Support refrigeration leads to create detailed project timelines, budgets, and resource allocation plans. Identify potential issues, and implement corrective actions as necessary.

- Supervised and guidance for the overall site refrigeration installation works and monitored the progress. Manage the day-to-day operations aspects of the project - refrigeration works and support the E&A installation.

- Close coordination with construction streams and startup streams, ensuring all the installation designs are fitting to the integrating BIM design and operational requirements, delivering the first-time-right installation.

• Lead and manage:

- Coordinate with the external installation team to ensure a safe and smooth installation execution; resolve any conflict between owner-contractors and among contractors.

- Mobilize resources (internal & external).

- Execute refrigeration installation and commissioning timely by making sure the on-time overall freeze-drying commission, and finally ensure the product and testing quality level is appropriate.

• Safety and Health:

- Implement site SHE protocols to ensure installation work is done safely, observing all company/governmental regulations. Conducts safety audits.

- Promote the development of environmentally friendly and sustainable solutions.

- Standard and Compliance: Ensure that installation by contractors is according to specifications and complies with relevant regulations and Nestle's standards.

• Bachelor's Degree of electromechanical refrigeration, heat refrigeration, industrial refrigeration, thermal engineering or related.

• 5 years of hands-on experience in NH3 or NH3/CO2 Cascade large built-up system operating in subzero condition.

• Strong Understanding of Refrigeration Thermodynamics and NH3 Safety.

• Experience in operating or installing different types of evaporators running with NH3 or CO2 like air coolers, hardening tunnels, etc.

• Minimum 2-year experience in installing and Commissioning NH3 Large built-up system or NH3/CO2 cascade system

• Familiar with related international standards (ANSI/ASME B31.5 or EN14276-2) on Refrigeration piping construction, insulation, and testing.

• Knowledge of basic electrical and automation systems and components for a process plant

• Ability to develop & deploy the refrigeration systems design according to required specifications.

• Good knowledge of industrial SHE requirements and local legislation to ensure safe working conditions.

• Knowledge of Food plant principles and hygienic engineering.

• Can read & write English documents.

• Knowledge of operational Maintenance

Thưởng

13th & 14th Month Fixed Salary + Yearly Performance Bonus

Chăm sóc sức khoẻ

Additional Health Care for Employee

Xe đưa đón

Transportation supported (for employees in Ho Chi Minh City)

