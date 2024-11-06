Tuyển May mặc/Dệt may/Da Công ty TNHH Helinox làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 385 Cộng Hòa, Phường 13, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc May mặc/Dệt may/Da Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Maintains accuracy of technical specification packs for each product, including BOM and measurements.

Tracks prototypes and samples for development, marketing, and sales needs. Ensures every stage is on time per the published timeline.

Manage end-to-end product development, from timeline adherence, material sourcing, costing through to production handover.

Be the voice of Product Development cross functionally communicating product status, costing and suggesting process improvement where possible.

Build and maintain material library for products in line with design needs and category vision.

Work hand in hand with QA, Production, Sourcing, Packaging, Design team and other necessary teams ensuring product cycle deadlines are met and product standards are upheld.

Source new suppliers based on category growth and needs.

Facilitate day-to-day communications with existing suppliers and manufacturers focusing on in building strong and trusted relationships with overseas partners.

Responsible for the main sketches and drawings of each product.

Sketch out the design spec sheets by Adobe Illustrator

Make packaging instructions

Participate in meetings to discuss designs and line development, and present and review line and concepts regularly.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Good verbal and written communication skills in English.

Minimum 3 years’ experience in backpack or garment.

Must know and have skills in drawing specsheets.

Can work under high pressure, hard-working and honestly.

Communication skills: considering work in teams, a great communicator needed.

Excellent knowledge of MS office application

Computer literacy: Excellent IT skills, especially with design and photo-editing software (Photoshop & Illustrator)

Tại Công ty TNHH Helinox Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: negotiation.

Working days: 5 days/week, from Monday to Friday (7:30 – 16:30).

Basic Annual leave: 15 days/ year.

Full pay social insurance.

Paid Leave: Follow VN Labor Law.

Have 13th-month salary and other benefits follow the company’s policy.

Allowance: daily meal allowance on working days.

Company’s Library for all employees with collections of books.

Top-level All-Free Pantry.

Annual or Seasonal Outdoor Activity with employees.

Participating other annual events.

Free Learning Courses to develop working skills (photoshop / MS office / etc).

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Helinox

