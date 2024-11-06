Tuyển May mặc/Dệt may/Da Công ty TNHH Helinox làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển May mặc/Dệt may/Da Công ty TNHH Helinox làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH Helinox
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 04/12/2024
Công ty TNHH Helinox

May mặc/Dệt may/Da

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng May mặc/Dệt may/Da Tại Công ty TNHH Helinox

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 385 Cộng Hòa, Phường 13, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc May mặc/Dệt may/Da Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Maintains accuracy of technical specification packs for each product, including BOM and measurements.
Tracks prototypes and samples for development, marketing, and sales needs. Ensures every stage is on time per the published timeline.
Manage end-to-end product development, from timeline adherence, material sourcing, costing through to production handover.
Be the voice of Product Development cross functionally communicating product status, costing and suggesting process improvement where possible.
Build and maintain material library for products in line with design needs and category vision.
Work hand in hand with QA, Production, Sourcing, Packaging, Design team and other necessary teams ensuring product cycle deadlines are met and product standards are upheld.
Source new suppliers based on category growth and needs.
Facilitate day-to-day communications with existing suppliers and manufacturers focusing on in building strong and trusted relationships with overseas partners.
Responsible for the main sketches and drawings of each product.
Sketch out the design spec sheets by Adobe Illustrator
Make packaging instructions
Participate in meetings to discuss designs and line development, and present and review line and concepts regularly.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Good verbal and written communication skills in English.
Minimum 3 years’ experience in backpack or garment.
Must know and have skills in drawing specsheets.
Can work under high pressure, hard-working and honestly.
Communication skills: considering work in teams, a great communicator needed.
Excellent knowledge of MS office application
Computer literacy: Excellent IT skills, especially with design and photo-editing software (Photoshop & Illustrator)

Tại Công ty TNHH Helinox Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: negotiation.
Working days: 5 days/week, from Monday to Friday (7:30 – 16:30).
Basic Annual leave: 15 days/ year.
Full pay social insurance.
Paid Leave: Follow VN Labor Law.
Have 13th-month salary and other benefits follow the company’s policy.
Allowance: daily meal allowance on working days.
Company’s Library for all employees with collections of books.
Top-level All-Free Pantry.
Annual or Seasonal Outdoor Activity with employees.
Participating other annual events.
Free Learning Courses to develop working skills (photoshop / MS office / etc).

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Helinox

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Helinox

Công ty TNHH Helinox

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 385 Cộng Hòa, phường 13, Quận Tân Bình

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

