Tuyển Manual Tester CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Manual Tester CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 12/09/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC

Manual Tester

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Manual Tester Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
4 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Epic Tower, ngõ 19 Duy Tan, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Manual Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Testing & Documentation
Design, execute and maintain manual test cases, and test suites that cover various functionalities, usability, and security.
Perform regression testing and report any observed performance issues; coordinate with developers for fixes.
Identify, analyse, report, and track defects to understand root causes using tools like JIRA;
Communicate the impact and severity of defects to the development team to help prioritize fixes.
Develop and maintain comprehensive QA documentation, including test cases, test plans and test reports.
Collaboration & Communication
Review project requirements and specifications to gain a thorough understanding with the Operation team.
Collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams, including developers, product managers, and Operation team to ensure the product vision, resolve issues, and smooth release process.
Clearly and concisely communicate testing progress, results, and potential issues to relevant stakeholders.
Support product improvement by providing timely feedback and proposing solutions for detected issues.
Attending team meetings to discuss testing strategies, issues, and improvements
Quality & Process Management
Collaborate and assist with the Product Manager (PDM) to ensure product quality and alignment with the overall development/testing process.
Planning and managing QA activities, providing input on timelines and resources required for testing efforts.
Continuously improve testing processes, tools, and methodologies, keeping up with industry trends.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science or relevant field.
4+ years of proven work experience as a Quality Assurance Specialist or a similar role.
Relevant training and/or certifications as a Quality Assurance Specialist
Advanced working knowledge of tools, methods, and concepts of quality assurance/
Experience with testing frameworks.
Knowledge of security testing principles.
Excellent data collection and analysis skills.
Experience with issue-tracking systems such as JIRA.
Proficient in English in all skills.
Knowledge of Korean is a huge asset but not “a must”.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary package (negotiable in the interview)
100% salary from probation period
Social insurance in high salary
Premium Health Insurance package
24 paid days-off per year (effective from probation period).
Occasional Gifts (birthday, women day, etc.)
Yearly learning budget.
Yearly Position Level Assessments
Pantry Offering
High-end Macbook/Laptop, monitor and devices as demands

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC

CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 7, Epic Tower, Ngõ 19, phố Duy Tân, P. Mỹ Đình, Q. Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-manual-tester-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job366782
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng công ty

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,000 USD
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Tới 1,000 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 22 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 22 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP CÔNG NGHỆ GIÁO DỤC TRƯỜNG HỌC TRỰC TUYẾN - ONSCHOOL
Tuyển Manual Tester CÔNG TY CP CÔNG NGHỆ GIÁO DỤC TRƯỜNG HỌC TRỰC TUYẾN - ONSCHOOL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP CÔNG NGHỆ GIÁO DỤC TRƯỜNG HỌC TRỰC TUYẾN - ONSCHOOL
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng Thương mại cổ phần Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng
Tuyển Manual Tester Ngân hàng Thương mại cổ phần Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng Thương mại cổ phần Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Netcompany
Tuyển Manual Tester Netcompany làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Netcompany
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC
Tuyển Manual Tester CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Manual Tester Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 27 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 27 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG THỂ HỆ MỚI (NMS)
Tuyển Manual Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG THỂ HỆ MỚI (NMS) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG THỂ HỆ MỚI (NMS)
Hạn nộp: 28/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 22 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 22 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP CÔNG NGHỆ GIÁO DỤC TRƯỜNG HỌC TRỰC TUYẾN - ONSCHOOL
Tuyển Manual Tester CÔNG TY CP CÔNG NGHỆ GIÁO DỤC TRƯỜNG HỌC TRỰC TUYẾN - ONSCHOOL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP CÔNG NGHỆ GIÁO DỤC TRƯỜNG HỌC TRỰC TUYẾN - ONSCHOOL
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng Thương mại cổ phần Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng
Tuyển Manual Tester Ngân hàng Thương mại cổ phần Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng Thương mại cổ phần Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Netcompany
Tuyển Manual Tester Netcompany làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Netcompany
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC
Tuyển Manual Tester CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Manual Tester Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 27 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 27 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG THỂ HỆ MỚI (NMS)
Tuyển Manual Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG THỂ HỆ MỚI (NMS) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG THỂ HỆ MỚI (NMS)
Hạn nộp: 28/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Manual Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty cổ phần công nghệ - viễn thông Elcom Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần công nghệ - viễn thông Elcom Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty TNHH Draphony DX làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 8 Triệu Công ty TNHH Draphony DX
Tới 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty Cổ phần Mirabo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Mirabo
20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PAYTECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 16 - 22 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PAYTECH
16 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty Cổ phẩn Công Nghệ ITG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ phẩn Công Nghệ ITG
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 26 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
18 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty TNHH Equix Technologies làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu Công ty TNHH Equix Technologies
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ LIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ LIM
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PIONERO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PIONERO
10 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Việt Quốc tế (VSII) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 0 - 30 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Việt Quốc tế (VSII)
0.1 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester TNHH Pirago Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu TNHH Pirago Việt Nam
9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp Công nghệ TTC Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp Công nghệ TTC Việt Nam
Tới 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester Step Up Education.,Jsc làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Step Up Education.,Jsc
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester Tập đoàn Sunshine - Sunshine Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,300 USD Tập đoàn Sunshine - Sunshine Group
Tới 1,300 USD Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester Ngân hàng TMCP Hàng Hải Việt Nam (MSB) Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,500 USD Ngân hàng TMCP Hàng Hải Việt Nam (MSB) Pro Company
Tới 1,500 USD Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester CÔNG TY TNHH HUMAN CAPITAL PARTNERS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH HUMAN CAPITAL PARTNERS
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM B&K làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM B&K
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester Viettel Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu Viettel Software
Tới 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ thông tin Phú Minh (Phú Minh Teck) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ thông tin Phú Minh (Phú Minh Teck)
20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 33 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tới 33 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 17 - 30 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
17 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty TNHH TechHub Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 30 Triệu Công ty TNHH TechHub Việt Nam
Tới 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TINASOFT VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TINASOFT VIỆT NAM
Tới 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty cổ phần phần mềm ITSOL Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 22 Triệu Công ty cổ phần phần mềm ITSOL Holdings
12 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty An ninh mạng Viettel- Chi nhánh Tập đoàn Công nghiệp- Viễn thông quân đội Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty An ninh mạng Viettel- Chi nhánh Tập đoàn Công nghiệp- Viễn thông quân đội Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester CÔNG TY TNHH NEKO SOFT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 6 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH NEKO SOFT
6 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm