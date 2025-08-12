Tuyển Manual Tester CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Manual Tester Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC
- Hà Nội: Epic Tower, ngõ 19 Duy Tan, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc Manual Tester
Testing & Documentation
Design, execute and maintain manual test cases, and test suites that cover various functionalities, usability, and security.
Perform regression testing and report any observed performance issues; coordinate with developers for fixes.
Identify, analyse, report, and track defects to understand root causes using tools like JIRA;
Communicate the impact and severity of defects to the development team to help prioritize fixes.
Develop and maintain comprehensive QA documentation, including test cases, test plans and test reports.
Collaboration & Communication
Review project requirements and specifications to gain a thorough understanding with the Operation team.
Collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams, including developers, product managers, and Operation team to ensure the product vision, resolve issues, and smooth release process.
Clearly and concisely communicate testing progress, results, and potential issues to relevant stakeholders.
Support product improvement by providing timely feedback and proposing solutions for detected issues.
Attending team meetings to discuss testing strategies, issues, and improvements
Quality & Process Management
Collaborate and assist with the Product Manager (PDM) to ensure product quality and alignment with the overall development/testing process.
Planning and managing QA activities, providing input on timelines and resources required for testing efforts.
Continuously improve testing processes, tools, and methodologies, keeping up with industry trends.
Yêu Cầu Công Việc
4+ years of proven work experience as a Quality Assurance Specialist or a similar role.
Relevant training and/or certifications as a Quality Assurance Specialist
Advanced working knowledge of tools, methods, and concepts of quality assurance/
Experience with testing frameworks.
Knowledge of security testing principles.
Excellent data collection and analysis skills.
Experience with issue-tracking systems such as JIRA.
Proficient in English in all skills.
Knowledge of Korean is a huge asset but not “a must”.
Quyền Lợi Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC
100% salary from probation period
Social insurance in high salary
Premium Health Insurance package
24 paid days-off per year (effective from probation period).
Occasional Gifts (birthday, women day, etc.)
Yearly learning budget.
Yearly Position Level Assessments
Pantry Offering
High-end Macbook/Laptop, monitor and devices as demands
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC
