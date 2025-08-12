Tuyển Manual Tester CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 4 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Epic Tower, ngõ 19 Duy Tan, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Manual Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Testing & Documentation

Design, execute and maintain manual test cases, and test suites that cover various functionalities, usability, and security.

Perform regression testing and report any observed performance issues; coordinate with developers for fixes.

Identify, analyse, report, and track defects to understand root causes using tools like JIRA;

Communicate the impact and severity of defects to the development team to help prioritize fixes.

Develop and maintain comprehensive QA documentation, including test cases, test plans and test reports.

Collaboration & Communication

Review project requirements and specifications to gain a thorough understanding with the Operation team.

Collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams, including developers, product managers, and Operation team to ensure the product vision, resolve issues, and smooth release process.

Clearly and concisely communicate testing progress, results, and potential issues to relevant stakeholders.

Support product improvement by providing timely feedback and proposing solutions for detected issues.

Attending team meetings to discuss testing strategies, issues, and improvements

Quality & Process Management

Collaborate and assist with the Product Manager (PDM) to ensure product quality and alignment with the overall development/testing process.

Planning and managing QA activities, providing input on timelines and resources required for testing efforts.

Continuously improve testing processes, tools, and methodologies, keeping up with industry trends.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science or relevant field.

4+ years of proven work experience as a Quality Assurance Specialist or a similar role.

Relevant training and/or certifications as a Quality Assurance Specialist

Advanced working knowledge of tools, methods, and concepts of quality assurance/

Experience with testing frameworks.

Knowledge of security testing principles.

Excellent data collection and analysis skills.

Experience with issue-tracking systems such as JIRA.

Proficient in English in all skills.

Knowledge of Korean is a huge asset but not “a must”.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary package (negotiable in the interview)

100% salary from probation period

Social insurance in high salary

Premium Health Insurance package

24 paid days-off per year (effective from probation period).

Occasional Gifts (birthday, women day, etc.)

Yearly learning budget.

Yearly Position Level Assessments

Pantry Offering

High-end Macbook/Laptop, monitor and devices as demands

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin