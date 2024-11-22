Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GLEADS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 39 - 41 đường D4, khu Him Lam, phường Tân Hưng, Quận 7, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop new systems, enhance, and maintain existing applications to meet business objectives.

Implement front-end architecture with a focus on performance optimization, accessibility, and improved user experience.

Design, build, and maintain high-quality, reusable code that ensures stable performance.

Optimize websites according to SEO standards to improve loading speed and enhance search engine rankings.

Optimize the database and queries.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

General requirements

Bachelor's degree in IT or related field

Proficient in reading and writing English documents

Ability to write readable, well-documented code

Excellent problem-solving and debugging abilities

Proficient with version control systems like Git

Strong interpersonal, communication, and teamwork skills

Self-motivated and goal-oriented

Technical requirements

At least 2 years of experience as a full-stack developer and in building web applications using Node.js, Next.js, and React.js

Node.js, Next.js, and React.js

Proficient in HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, and CSS frameworks such as Ant Design and Tailwind CSS

Skilled in using Redux and Redux Thunk for state management

Experienced in working with the MERN stack (MongoDB/MySQL, ExpressJS, NodeJS, ReactJS)

Deep understanding of web performance optimization, including improving load times and reducing resource sizes

Experienced in designing and implementing APIs (RESTful API, GraphQL) for both client-side and server-side

Strong knowledge of SEO techniques and standards

Experience with both Static Generation and Server-Side Rendering (SSR) in Next.js

Nice to Have

Knowledge of microservices architecture

Experience with writing unit tests

unit tests

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GLEADS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Negotiable;

Review salary: twice a year;

13th-month salary;

Year-end bonus based on performance and business results;

Annual leave: 12 days per year + seniority leave (cashback allowed if not used);

Birthday paid day off;

Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance (Vietnamese Law);

Insurance benefits package (PVI) for employees for 1 year or more;

Working time: Monday to Friday, 9:00–12:00 and 13:30–17:30;

Participate in the company’s training programmes and self-studying programmes (supported by the company);

Working in a dynamic, friendly, and supportive environment;

Team-building;

Cultural activities: sports day, charity, mid-autumn festival, 20/10, year-end party, etc;

A play station in the working area: billiards, foosball (table football);

A pantry and a coffee machine with microwaves ready to serve.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GLEADS

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin