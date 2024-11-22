Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GLEADS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT phần mềm Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GLEADS
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: 39
- 41 đường D4, khu Him Lam, phường Tân Hưng, Quận 7, Quận 7
Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Develop new systems, enhance, and maintain existing applications to meet business objectives.
Implement front-end architecture with a focus on performance optimization, accessibility, and improved user experience.
Design, build, and maintain high-quality, reusable code that ensures stable performance.
Optimize websites according to SEO standards to improve loading speed and enhance search engine rankings.
Optimize the database and queries.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
General requirements
Bachelor's degree in IT or related field
Proficient in reading and writing English documents
Ability to write readable, well-documented code
Excellent problem-solving and debugging abilities
Proficient with version control systems like Git
Strong interpersonal, communication, and teamwork skills
Self-motivated and goal-oriented
Technical requirements
At least 2 years of experience as a full-stack developer and in building web applications using Node.js, Next.js, and React.js
Node.js, Next.js, and React.js
Proficient in HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, and CSS frameworks such as Ant Design and Tailwind CSS
Skilled in using Redux and Redux Thunk for state management
Experienced in working with the MERN stack (MongoDB/MySQL, ExpressJS, NodeJS, ReactJS)
Deep understanding of web performance optimization, including improving load times and reducing resource sizes
Experienced in designing and implementing APIs (RESTful API, GraphQL) for both client-side and server-side
Strong knowledge of SEO techniques and standards
Experience with both Static Generation and Server-Side Rendering (SSR) in Next.js
Nice to Have
Knowledge of microservices architecture
Experience with writing unit tests
unit tests
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GLEADS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Salary: Negotiable;
Review salary: twice a year;
13th-month salary;
Year-end bonus based on performance and business results;
Annual leave: 12 days per year + seniority leave (cashback allowed if not used);
Birthday paid day off;
Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance (Vietnamese Law);
Insurance benefits package (PVI) for employees for 1 year or more;
Working time: Monday to Friday, 9:00–12:00 and 13:30–17:30;
Participate in the company’s training programmes and self-studying programmes (supported by the company);
Working in a dynamic, friendly, and supportive environment;
Team-building;
Cultural activities: sports day, charity, mid-autumn festival, 20/10, year-end party, etc;
A play station in the working area: billiards, foosball (table football);
A pantry and a coffee machine with microwaves ready to serve.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GLEADS
