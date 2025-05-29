Tuyển IT Helpdesk Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hòa Bình thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu

Mức lương 2 - 3 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Trưởng phòng

Navigos Search\'s client is a Japanese manufacturing company with factory located in Hoa Binh looking for a IT security Manager in charge of below tasks

- Develop and manage the entire factory entry and exit process (visitors, employees) related to physical entry and exit and deploy control software systems

- Develop and manage processes to ensure the security of factory data

- Work with IT team in HQ to make sure about the IT security

- Solving & report about issues related to IT security

- Other tasks as assigned by BOD

• Bachelor degree, major in IT, computer or related

• Age: 30–40 years old.

• Proven experience in information security, facility or building security, and inventory control.

• Strong command of English (spoken and written).

• A reliable and responsible personality with integrity and professionalism.

• Experience in senior or mid-management roles, preferably in a manufacturing or industrial setting.

• Ability to cooperate and coordinate effectively across departments.

