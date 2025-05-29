Tuyển IT Helpdesk Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hòa Bình thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT Helpdesk Tại Navigos Search's Client
- Hòa Bình: Hoa Binh, Vietnam, Thành phố Hòa Bình
Navigos Search\'s client is a Japanese manufacturing company with factory located in Hoa Binh looking for a IT security Manager in charge of below tasks
- Develop and manage the entire factory entry and exit process (visitors, employees) related to physical entry and exit and deploy control software systems
- Develop and manage processes to ensure the security of factory data
- Work with IT team in HQ to make sure about the IT security
- Solving & report about issues related to IT security
- Other tasks as assigned by BOD
• Age: 30–40 years old.
• Proven experience in information security, facility or building security, and inventory control.
• Strong command of English (spoken and written).
• A reliable and responsible personality with integrity and professionalism.
• Experience in senior or mid-management roles, preferably in a manufacturing or industrial setting.
• Ability to cooperate and coordinate effectively across departments.
