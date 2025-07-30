Tuyển Software Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 3 USD

Duties and Responsibilities:

• Legal Advice

• Provide legal advice on all legal issues relating to business of company Vietnam.

• Follow up & update any new laws, regulations issued by the Government which are related to and/or highlight any impacts to the company business to support our operations in complying with external regulatory requirements.

• Work with Vietnam Government’s Agencies as requested.

• Provide legal review/assessments to transactions/documents of bid, and tender management.

• Risk management and operational compliance

• Support in monitoring company’s top risk list, and coordinate with regional risk management team to ensure the compliance in risk management for Vietnam.

• Evaluate risk control and mitigation effectiveness of identified risks, identify and propose any improvement measures/opportunities with practical guidelines.

• Promote risk-based culture and enhance awareness on compliance with Code of Conduct and applicable laws through developing relevant communication or training materials.

• Coordinate with Vendors/Advisors for activities of compliance with laws environment, fire prevention, ISO, etc... (Offices and Factory)

• Manage the Legal Health-check