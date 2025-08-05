Tuyển Product Marketing Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 3 USD

Navigos Search's Client - a fast-growing financial services organization operating in the digital payment and consumer finance space. With a nationwide footprint and a commitment to innovation, we provide accessible financial solutions to individuals and businesses. Our mission is to promote financial inclusion by offering reliable, tech-driven services through both online and offline channels.



Key Responsibilities

- Lead and supervise all activities related to debt recovery, including pre-delinquency outreach, early-stage collections, and escalation to field and legal teams.

- Design and implement effective collection strategies that align with the company's business goals and customer profiles.

- Monitor and manage recovery performance to ensure monthly collection targets are consistently met.

- Directly handle high-risk or escalated cases involving on-site visits, legal proceedings, asset recovery, or repossession.

- Work in close coordination with branch managers and local teams to ensure consistent and timely execution of recovery operations.

- Collaborate with external collection agencies to manage outsourced accounts and optimize recovery efficiency.

- Train and guide both internal staff and branch personnel on recovery procedures and regulatory best practices.

- Develop, update, and enforce policies and workflows for all collection-related processes.

- Generate and present regular performance dashboards and recovery metrics to internal and regional stakeholders.

- Support additional projects or duties as assigned by senior management.