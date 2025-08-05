Tuyển Product Marketing Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 3 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Navigos Search's Client
- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 2 - 3 USD
Navigos Search's Client - a fast-growing financial services organization operating in the digital payment and consumer finance space. With a nationwide footprint and a commitment to innovation, we provide accessible financial solutions to individuals and businesses. Our mission is to promote financial inclusion by offering reliable, tech-driven services through both online and offline channels.
Key Responsibilities
- Lead and supervise all activities related to debt recovery, including pre-delinquency outreach, early-stage collections, and escalation to field and legal teams.
- Design and implement effective collection strategies that align with the company's business goals and customer profiles.
- Monitor and manage recovery performance to ensure monthly collection targets are consistently met.
- Directly handle high-risk or escalated cases involving on-site visits, legal proceedings, asset recovery, or repossession.
- Work in close coordination with branch managers and local teams to ensure consistent and timely execution of recovery operations.
- Collaborate with external collection agencies to manage outsourced accounts and optimize recovery efficiency.
- Train and guide both internal staff and branch personnel on recovery procedures and regulatory best practices.
- Develop, update, and enforce policies and workflows for all collection-related processes.
- Generate and present regular performance dashboards and recovery metrics to internal and regional stakeholders.
- Support additional projects or duties as assigned by senior management.
Với Mức Lương 2 - 3 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Navigos Search's Client Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search's Client
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
